In a green swimsuit, Jem Wolfie outlines her infamous curves | Instagram

The curvy model Jem Wolfie continues to impress his millions of followers on the famous social network, this despite not having his Instagram account anymore, because although he has already made complaints, so far nothing has been solved.

Given this situation, Wolfie decided to keep part of her content behind a pay wall for influencers and charge her fans a monthly subscription fee to view her content, so if you want to continue seeing recent content from her you should enter her page of OnlyFans.

However, fan accounts continue to share photographs of her, such as the one that we will show you today.

In this photograph we can appreciate her while she is in a pool day and delights everyone with a two-piece swimsuit in green which perfectly delineated her silhouette.

It is worth mentioning that the influencer He also sells his own merchandise, e-books on exercises and recipes, and as we mentioned before, he makes thousands of dollars using the famous OnlyFans platform, so there is no reason to complain, he really is doing quite well.