In a green outfit with a cape, Belinda comes out as a mermaid from the sea | Instagram

From “princess of pop” to “queen of the seas”? Belinda, looked like a mermaid escaping from the sea to the surface after circulating a photograph in which she appears with an intense green outfit accompanied by a volatile layer that she left exposed his silhouette.

The “pop star” appeared in an image in which they invite to participate in a challenge through the Twitter platform, Belinda, appears showing her silhouette almost completely while wearing a two-piece set in a turquoise green color with colorful views in some areas of both garments.

The last image in which Belinda, is shown with a cape that seems to escape from her arms and would reveal the mostly outlined silhouette that the interpreter of “Light without Gravity” wore in those years.

Apparently with smaller measurements, the native of Madrid, Spain, based in Mexico, since childhood, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, was already outlined as a whole model, wearing a completely flat abdomen, loose hair and glasses in the middle of a session in the Beach.

The expert and faithful to fashion trends, “Beli“In those years, he wore a garment that until today is an excellent companion in beachwear, an ensemble with long fringes at the bottom and with a” Tie Dye “print, which has now returned to trends in various outfits.

Today’s fiancée of Christian Nodal, ascends like foam in her career and now she not only heads photoshoots for her social networks but has also become one of the favorites of the most read fashion magazines.

Some of the most exclusive publications such as Elle, Glamor, Esquire, Hola !, Vogue, as well as covers such as People en Español, and Urbanda, an edition in Spain in which she appears accompanied by her fiancé, Christian Nodal, while in some other of her more recent posts she looks a bit more open.

It is clear that the actress, singer, model and businesswoman, owner of the collagen brand “Wonu”, has completely distanced her image from that tender girl who began her career on television, in infantile novels such as “Complices to the rescue”, ” Friends x Always “or” Adventures in time “.

The judge of “La Voz Kids”, who will also resume her acting career in the Netflix series “Welcome to Eden”, also leads advertising campaigns with prestigious brands focused on beauty and even accessories such as jewelry such as her collaboration with the Tous brand.

Undoubtedly, a special bond that it shares with the insignia of this jewelry line known worldwide thanks to the “popular little bear”, a very similar detail that Belinda Peregrín showed in her last edition of “La Voz Kids” where she gave her disciples that their team chose a cute little bear.

Very true to her style, the coach found the ideal detail that would leave a good memory to the participants about their passage in the reality show, who were attracted by the doll full of glitters, something that Belinda in particular uses a lot in her wardrobe and arrangement personal.

Meanwhile, the “Belifans” are very aware of their steps from each of their social networks where only on Instagram has 13.8 million followers.

So far, the loyal fans of the “Nodeli” hope that very soon, they will reveal more details of what their next marriage will be, this after both denied the rumors that they could be expecting their first child.

One more rumor that emerged after their engagement, announced in May, was the Mexican regional itself, who denied the versions and pointed out that they wanted to get married first and perhaps in two more years they would think about bringing their children into the world.