Despite all the attempts to make the closure more bearable, the door to Aurora’s office does not stop ringing. One after another the knocks on the wood are heard. When it opens, expectant eyes appear, full of questions that have no answers.

As much as Aurora would like to tell you that it will all be over soon, she doesn’t really know. What she does know is that, in any case, she will be one of the last to get off the boat, because her priority is that all the workers return to their countries with good health. The scene is repeated with insistence, but the outcome does not change.

In her break times, Aurora sits at the stern of the cruise ship, near a port that at times is seen through the mist. There are other days when there are no clouds, and the silhouette of the buildings in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is clearly visible. On the other side, Aurora looks at the horizon line, the one that separates the sky from the ocean.

It is so thin that sometimes it is lost. He likes to imagine that it is a whole, like an endless canvas that involves different shades of blue, and that as evening falls it turns a little reddish.

The image, like the output of a film of sailors looking at the longed for land after days of storm, evokes a certain nostalgia. He recalls at times what has happened in the last weeks, all that madness, and how living on a boat has become more of an obligation, and not an option, like all the other times.

Aurora thinks, as she quietly listens to the coming and going of the raging waves, that she should already be at home, that right now she should be at home, after traveling paradises in the transparent waters of the Cayman Islands, Cozumel, Haiti, from the Bahamas, perhaps, however, there is no return date.

With 3,000 passengers and 1,392 crew members, the cruise ship set sail from the cool and luxurious waters of Fort Lauderdale. It was a clear sky morning, one of those skies that are common in Florida, deep blue, like the sea. It was the early days of March, and although everyone pretended to live with a certain normality, it felt a strange atmosphere.

The coronavirus had already extended its domains, and threatened to stop the world, although at that time the world was reluctant to stop due to a virus. Now, with the time accumulated in memory, Aurora remembers that the cancellations of the tourists were a warning, a warning.

That the news that emerged from the end of January, when the year began in full force, as the years usually begin, with all its purposes, should have been heard, but there is no time to regret it.

Aurora works in the Human Resources department of the Royal Caribbean cruise ship. They say that the sea is treacherous, especially on stormy days, but she is used to these landscapes, she even likes them.

It has been a strange journey, different from all the others. The first days, when the tourists lukewarmly enjoyed the cruise and the calm was only interrupted by the news that they read on social networks, increasingly full of alarm, their job was to let them know that everything was fine, that from the offices in Miami they had everything under control. So it was.

Despite the fact that the borders of the countries began to close, one after another, the passengers arrived on land on March 14, as planned, after visiting the Costa Maya. Subsequent trips were canceled, at least until mid-June. It is the tentative date, although nobody knows when they will be able to resume their activities.

Only the crew remained on the ship, as if trapped, unable to return to their countries. His landing is like a dropper that empties slowly, and that every time someone goes to their land, it ignites hope. As if they returned after years of living in exile. So far, after two months, which at times seem more, with that ambiguity of time, of the almost 1,400 workers who started the trip, 970 are still on board.

The situation is difficult because regulations in the United States for ship crews tighten as infections spread, and the only way to return home is by private flights. The process is slow and there are no hotels available to accommodate them. So you have to invent ways. 55 nationalities coexist on the ship. The most affected are Italy, the Philippines, Spain and China, which are the countries that have closed their borders due to the indiscriminate advance of the virus. There are many Mexicans, too. And Aurora appreciates it, because in those situations the homeland, the one that is carried in the blood, is usually a good company. Like two compatriots who are abroad and greet each other as if they knew each other from all their lives, although the only thing that unites them is history and customs.

Even so, there are days when doubts hit harder than others, and although they are used to sailing for long seasons and spending almost half the year away from their countries, their relatives ask them when they will return, but there are not many answers either.

The cruise, however, has remained at your disposal. They are like passenger-crew. Everyone works for everyone, with that spirit of solidarity that emerges in times of crisis and that makes distress more bearable.

The days go by watching movies, or in the video game room. There are even days, when the adrenaline rush of the bull run gives way, that you work out in the gym or on the 12th floor, which is conditioned for running. The pools are closed, for safety and the parties in the large rooms have been canceled to avoid crowds. In their own way, they also live their quarantine.

The ship follows its protocols, and although there are no infections, life has become a constant speculation. Doctors test preventive measures and prepare rooms in case it is necessary to keep possible patients isolated. Every 15 days they come to the port to buy food. There is enough food and the cooks prepare the food with encouragement.

When her shift ends, and Aurora searches for a way to distract herself, she locks herself in her cabin and does some yoga. It helps you relax, and in any case to look for answers, to try new words.

Think, while you breathe deeply, that you like your job, that you like to travel, that you enjoy the views that the sea gives you, especially those of sunset, that you are aware of your responsibility, that everything will end soon.

He would like everything to happen quickly, that people take it seriously, that they heed the recommendations, that they value time with the people they love, that their whole family is well.

That’s when she imagines herself sitting at the table with them, on a quiet afternoon, perhaps next summer, while they eat Mexican food, some tacos, or some spicy mole enchiladas. He also imagines playing with his dog in some garden. He imagines so many things, but for that there will be time later.

