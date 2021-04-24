In a flowered swimsuit, Sarah Kohan celebrated Earth Day | INSTAGRAM

It is remarkable that the australian model Sarah Kohan is a faithful lover of nature, because every time she has the opportunity, she shares images while enjoying beautiful and paradisiacal places in the open air and also takes the opportunity to show off.

Just what happened recently, when the Earth dayIn fact, many artists and celebrities on social networks appeared from their respective profiles, carrying out all kinds of activities in order to make users aware of the networks social to fight climate change and help our planet to prevail for more years.

In fact, the same Kohan, thanked Mother Earth for being the best recreation park that exists, because literally without her we would not exist, for that very reason, she also decided to place a charming photograph of her on her back, while enjoying a beautiful landscape.

Posing with her back to the camera, Sarah showed off in a flirty flowered swimsuit, which delineated his silhouette and framed his physical attributes, making his loyal followers react positively to his publication.

To such a degree that at this moment he has managed to gather more than 34 thousand red hearts, and many comments that flatter the impressive silhouette of the model, who is worth mentioning already has two beautiful children with the Mexican soccer player, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, and still thus it remains physically splendid.

The model frequently shares images of her while she walks through paradisiacal places and at the same time adorns them with her peculiar beauty, and at this moment, we do not know if it is the landscape or she that looks better in the photograph.

We even dare to say that not even its following users can with the question, because in reality the image is charming with all its components, because the beauty of Kohan, in conjunction with the beautiful natural landscape, creates a captivating and charming postcard.

In addition, we cannot deny that the silhouette of the beautiful model is impressive, and she knows it, so she does not waste any time to show off in all kinds of swimsuits that highlight her attributes and her tiny waist to the maximum.

We have even seen it in multiple beach pieces, ranging from white to black and all the styles you can imagine, and with all of them it looks phenomenal, this can be confirmed by its loyal followers.

It is worth mentioning that lately she has been in the eye of the media again after a strong rumor of an alleged new partner of her still husband, the soccer player, although so far no one has spoken about it.

At the moment, from his history he has shown us that he has been in the company of his brother, enjoying his beautiful and tender children, making them fun food, and playing with them in the comfort of his home.