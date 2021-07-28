In a flirty sporty blue look, Livia Brito steals hearts

In a cute sporty blue look, Livia Brito steals hearts | Instagram

One of those that was once considered one of the most acclaimed actresses by the Mexican public, Livia Brito, who will play “Regina Villaseñor” in “Doctors: Life line“He stole hearts in a sporty blue outfit that showed off his charms.

One of the many television projects for which the “cuban“, Livia Brito collaborated was” Doctors: Life Line “of which she acted in the first season, the famous 37-year-old looked in a photograph that circulates on social networks with a more relaxed outfit.

The current protagonist of “The soulless“Together with José Ron, she is a faithful assiduous to exercise and healthy life, habits that apparently, she has maintained since she was very young since she has always sought to take care of her figure.

From what can be seen in one of the photographs that circulate in one of the fan page dedicated to “TV actress“the results of his disciplined life in which exercise is a fundamental part throughout the day.

The native of Havana, Cuba, conquers more and more users from her account Instagram where it has more than 6 million followers.

However, there are many other pages dedicated to the interpreter of “Fernanda Linares”, a character who plays in “La desalmada”, José Alberto’s most recent production, “El Güero” Castro.

One of the postcards shows the talented Cuban in a sports car attire two-piece in blue consisting of a top and pants which reveals her marked abdomen.

On the other hand, the silhouette of Livia Brito Pestana also includes a healthy, balanced diet, as well as vitamins, as shared by the co-star of the new production.

“Livi”, as some of her colleagues call her, does not miss the opportunity to inspire her “aLIVIAnados” through her videos on Instagram, Youtube or Tik Tok, where in addition to sharing the intense exercise routines she also shows the results of everything your effort.

And the fact is that the beautiful actress and professional is very constant and wakes up from very early hours so as not to put aside any of her activities, including exercise.

But it’s not all work! For the “model” and presenter, who also takes advantage of some moments to have fun and has even shown herself in some Tik Toks or other clips performing some dance moves and guess what? Salsa is one of her specialties! It certainly brings the Cuban rhythm in your veins.

Even in a bathing suit, and from the beach, Livia Brito’s favorite place, from which she has been shown in some videos enjoying the sea or shaking her silhouette,

Although, it must be said that the popular actress of “La Piloto” does not move a single piece of skin due to so much firmness, but without a doubt, her movements please the eyes of her followers.

The Televisa collaborator who made her debut on the screen back in 2010 in the novel “Triunfo del amor”, was increasing her popularity with some other titles that earned her several awards.

In addition to venturing into film and theater, Livia Brito had a career that took off to the top of acting shortly before a series of scandals that slowed her meteoric takeoff.

During 2020, Brito Pestana focused on his social networks to which he dedicates a large part of his time, this while he waited for a new opportunity to return in a great project, which would finally arrive with the year 2021.