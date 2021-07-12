In a flirty lace bodysuit, Yanet García shows off her curves | Instagram

The model Regiomontana Yanet García appeared wearing tiny lace garments and transparencies in black, for which she managed to earn millions of compliments and I like it by showing off her exquisite figure in so little clothes.

That’s right, Yanet García once again stars in a tremendous uncovering within his social networks, where he shared an attractive photograph in which he posed with a set of l3nc3ría in which the transparencies caused a stir and of course a shower of compliments.

It was exactly through his official account of Twitter, where the Mexican model caused all kinds of rations, and is that, once again fell in love with her millions of followers while posing for the camera wearing only tiny lace garments and transparencies in black.

However, the photograph that made the most impression was one shared by one of her followers where we can see her full body with the same outfit.

With her hands holding her huge front charms, it was how she showed off her shapely and perfect silhouette.

It should be noted that the snapshot is part of a photo shoot made several weeks ago to share it within your OnlyFans page.

The model that has an official certification as “healthy coach”, as we mentioned, wore a black lace bodysuit, an undeniably winning combination.

This long-sleeved see-through garment revealed her well-cared figure, and perfectly combined her carefully disheveled hair and discreet makeup with the piece’s own personality, resulting in a photograph that exuded sensuality in every corner.

As you may remember, from the beginning, Yanet García captured the public’s attention and managed to position herself as one of the most beautiful models and conductors on the screen, a place she maintains today, being also an extremely popular personality on social networks, which It has already catapulted her as an international figure.

On her official Instagram account, the fitness model has almost 14 million followers, with whom she shares daily snippets and previews of the photo shoots she does for both her public networks and her OnlyFans account.

And if we talk about Yanet, we quickly think of the incredible and so many l3nc3ría models that he usually uses.

And if we take a look at their social networks, we can appreciate a great variety of designs, colors and materials.

So it is very likely that for more than one person, the Mexican is a reference of how to look s3nual and elegant at the same time.

On the other hand, Yanet García is in New York working on a new project that could include the super famous celebrity of the fitness world, Jen Selter.

And while announcing what this new idea is about, the Mexican influencer continues to please her fans with images as revealing as she is.

Garcia made a pretty big leap from her experience as Televisa’s weather girl, to her own training scheme that she offers through the FitPlan app for a cost of $ 16 a month.

And this is how part of that transformation, the influencer has managed to become certified as a nutritional coach, as well as undertaking other businesses in which she uses her beauty as the main source of income.

As if that were not enough, Yanet García ventured into a social network for adult content, where she is especially flirtatious and revealing for all fans who are willing to pay $ 20 a month to see exclusive images of the Mexican.