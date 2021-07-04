In a flirtatious lace bodysuit, Yanet García poses in the bathtub

In a flirty lace bodysuit, Yanet García poses on the bathtub | Instagram

The pretty model Regiomontana Yanet García wore her beautiful and incomparable figure from a bathtub with a very flirty outfit which managed to attract the attention of her millions of followers on social networks.

Once again Yanet García made her millions of followers sigh on social networks with her most recent photo, as the beautiful model posed sitting in a bathtub, wearing an attractive and flirty blue lace bodysuit and translucent fabric, revealing some details of his shapely figure.

Thus, with her legs together, her hands on her knees and a fiery gaze, Yanet García managed to raise the temperature among her fans.

It may interest you: Duel of charms! Jen Selter overshadows Yanet García in videohttps: //www.show.news/tv/Duelo-de-encantos-Jen-Selter-opaca-a-Yanet-Garcia-en-video-20210702-0015.html

As expected, this publication by García was a success among his millions of followers, since so far he had already reached 200 thousand likes and a large number of comments, where the majority praising the beauty of the program’s host Today on Televisa.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH OF YANET GARCIA.

It is worth mentioning that Yanet García is currently living in New York City, United States, where Lewis Howes lived, with whom he ended his relationship because he could not bear jealousy for the spicy publications of the model.

In addition to the publications on the famous Instagram social network, Yanet García has a private account on the Onlyfans platform where he usually shares more attractive material, one of the alleged reasons for the couple to end their relationship.

In fact, Yanet García herself confirmed her breakup a few days ago, when in one of her Instagram stories she was asked if she still had a boyfriend, responding with a resounding NO.

This is how it was recently announced that Yanet García could be releasing a new romance after his break with Lewis Homes.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

He couldn’t handle jealousy, he told her that it was one thing to show oneself sexy and sensual, and another to show intimate parts, that that was not for him. Also, he told her that with his fortune, she had no financial need to be on that platform, because in addition, the obscene comments of people began to grow and they demanded that she go out naked or cancel her subscription “, as revealed to the magazine TV Notes by a close friend of “the weather girl”.

In fact, the same informant said that the model has already “had his eye on another man,” Mike Varshavski, who is a famous family care physician in the United States and in various parts of the world.

He is very attractive, he has various publications and they have named him the sexiest and most handsome doctor in the world ”, he told the aforementioned magazine.

It may interest you: Actor Mauricio Herrera requests donors for surgery

Yanet García was born on November 15, 1990 and her career began in Monterrey, her hometown. In 2013, she participated in the casting of Nuestra Belleza Nuevo León, which is the previous contest to the Nuestra Belleza México national contest, but she had no luck.

It should be noted that in 2015 she rose to fame as the ‘Weather Girl’ for being in charge of the meteorological service section in the program “‘Gente Regia”‘ belonging to the Televisa group.

As a result of this, Yanet García’s videos began to be shared on social networks, their popularity growing exponentially. In addition to her talent, because of her incredible body she is considered the perfect woman.