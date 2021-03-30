in a few years all of them will be unusable if that battery is not changed

A hacker named Lance McDonald has discovered a serious design flaw on PS4. Sony consoles rely on an internal clock to encrypt and store information about PS4 games and achievements, but it also eliminates the ability to play physical or digital games.

This clock works thanks to a CMOS battery that, like all batteries, has a limited autonomy. In a few years it will stop working and disable the PS4, and it is only possible to avoid the problem by changing the battery, but it does not end there.

Millions of consoles at risk of shutting down

In fact, when changing the CMOS stack it is necessary to synchronize the time with Sony’s servers, which forces connect the console to the PlayStation Network platform to synchronize the time correctly.

That internal clock cannot be seen, changed, or altered by users, a measure designed to prevent people from cheating at the time of modifying the moment in which it has obtained the different trophies that can be obtained in the games.

That CMOS stack is also necessary to be able to run the games, and if the battery stops working we could not launch physical or digital games. It is possible to change the battery, but that makes it necessary for people to open their console.

The requirement to connect to the PlayStation Network is also important, especially since it is not known if this platform will continue to live in the long term. Supposedly yes, but Sony has already decided these days to close its content stores for the PS3 and the Vita next August.

It is not known if Sony will be able to solve the problem with a firmware update for these consoles, but otherwise the risk is enormous for the 115 million PS4 which have been sold worldwide since the launch of this console in 2013.

Via | NotebookCheck