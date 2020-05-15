The Minister of Labor, Yolanda Diaz, from Podemos, has again lengthened the date in which the affected by an ERTE can see their file resolved and collect the benefit promised by the government. At the beginning of the week he assured that “this week” all those affected would charge. This Friday has ensured that “46,000” ERTE left slopes that will be solved “in a few days”.

Meanwhile, many families have continued to receive nothing since mid-March, when the state of alarm was declared and companies were forced to close their business, which has already generated conflicts in the SEPE offices.

In an appearance this Friday at a breakfast with the ILO director general, Guy Rider, the minister stressed that the SEPE has recognized and paid in 33 days -since March 27 when the simplified model of the ERTE was approved- 3.3 million beneficiaries of unemployment benefits.

Díaz has stated that “SEPE has done what it has never done in the history of Spain” and recalled that to this recognition and payment of benefits, the 2.1 million people who make up structural unemployment, not derived from the coronaviruses, and they are also benefit recipients.

Regarding the situation in Catalonia, the autonomous community where the most ERTEs have been presented, he pointed out that 80% of benefits have been recognized and paid.

Díaz has indicated that it is true that from now on new ERTE will enter, but also many workers who were in that situation are already returning to their jobs, with the partial reopens that are taking place in some parts of Spain.

On the other hand, he said that next week the tripartite commission will meet to analyze sector by sector what needs they have at the end of the crisis, in which some will be more affected than others and that it will cost them more to return to activity , and that they will need more support and help.