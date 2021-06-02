In a country shirt and boots Galilea Montijo wastes charms | Instagram

The presenter, Galilea Montijo, left everyone fascinated after reappearing with a completely black outfit in which he wore a country shirt and boots in skin color with which he made a show of charms by wearing a lace garment inside.

Companions and spectators would be impressed by the great marvel of style that it possesses Galilea Montijo, who reappeared last Tuesday, June 1 with a look of a country-type shirt from which hung a horizontal line of fringes, a short skirt and boots, as well as a black lace interior that stood out under the blouse.

One more time “Today’s driver“She shows her audience how well she knows how to play with the pieces and achieve a complete complement that places her as one of the best dressed of the morning.

In one of the photographs, the “Televisa collaborator” posed for a photograph that she posted on her Instagram account for several hours where she can be seen with a look that made her look like a bold woman.

Immediately, some of her colleagues from the broadcast and the dance contest “The stars dance in Today” dedicated several compliments and comments to the “tapathy“, who ended up adding 36,781 likes in the publication.

Bombonazo, wrote Andrea Escalona.

Regia, wrote Laura Bozzo

Eeelllaaa, commented Michelle Vieth

Likewise, her fans were also present and dedicated some comments in which they filled with praise to the beloved and remembered “television actress”

Beautiful, don’t stop! … ‘I love it’ … ‘Beautiful and sensual body as always’, ‘Always so beautiful and beautiful’.

The interpreter of characters in stories such as “El Precio de tu amor”, “Tres mujeres”, “El Premio Mayor”, “Until money separates us” among others, fell in love once again with her unique style and bearing with which it appears in the image in the highlight between a dark background full of various highlights and a large camera of lights.

The endearing presenter of programs such as “Vida Tv” and Pequeños Gigantes “, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, appears in another photograph in which she appears with one of the forum’s makeup artists, who was putting the finishing touches on the 47-year-old celebrity.

In this photograph you can see more closely the makeup of the consecrated figure of the show, “Gali”, who wore a very striking look with a large outlined in black and vibrant blue shadows, while on the other hand the drama diminished on your lips by using a more natural colored lipstick.

The also model complemented her entire outfit with several earrings that hung from the edge of her ear, something that has established itself as a strong trend.

As I love you, my @angiortize, was the message that La Montijo wrote in the message that accompanies the postcard.

It should be said that it is not the first total look in black with which Galilea surprises everyone, since in other transmissions you can see some of its acclaimed collections, among which short dresses, tight up to long vinyl skirts that highlight areas such as your hips.

Without going any further, his past look with which he opted for a complete suit consisting of pants and a blazer jacket, both with various applications such as zippers on the sides and some patches in the shoulder area that gave it a touch of shine and glamor. to the outfit.