In a controversial ruling, Brian Castaño and Jermell Charlo finished tied

In an intense fight, which was gaining emotion with each round and which showed moments of great drama, Argentine Brian Castaño equalized with Jermell Charlo in the unifying fight for the WBA, IBF, WBC and WBO super welterweight titles that took place in San Antonio, Texas.

‘El Boxi’, with a remarkable performance, really deserved the victory, he was more in the score of almost all boxing experts and he won more than half of the rounds. However once again a boxing result ends up being controversial. In this case there is already talk of a rematch, almost immediate.

The judges’ decision brought a lot of outrage to fans. Steve Weisfeld was the only jury that saw Isidro Casanova’s Argentine win, 114-113, while the Puerto Rican Nelson Vázquez gave Charlo 117-111, generating the great controversy of the night and, finally, the American Tim Cheatham scored a tie at 114.

“He’s a great boxer, but I beat him”, said at the end of the fight, Castaño and sentenced: “I want revenge. I feel like I won “.

The Argentine acknowledged having had a difficult time in the fight but considered himself superior in the overall development of the 12 rounds. “He hit me and made sense in the 10th, and at the beginning of the 11th he touched me two more times, but I always felt in control of the fight. I put good hands on him and I know I beat him “, He said.

And closed: “It escaped me for a little bit, is what I regret, but we showed that we are up for great things, that we are up to the task. I hope he gives me revenge. And if he doesn’t want to fight me again, we’ll look elsewhere ”.

