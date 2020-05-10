When ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ was released in all theaters, in addition to having a divided reception by fans, its story was full of holes in its script, especially anything that was related to Palpatine. . So Thanks to a new junior novel, more of the history of the planet of the Sith has been revealed.

If anyone only watches the ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ movie, they will find that Palpatine survived his fall at the end of ‘Return of the Jedi’ and returned to dominate the galaxy and in the process destroy all the Skywalkers. It was revealed that Snoke and the First Order were simply the first steps of the Sith Lord to revive their Galactic Empire.

But the Emperor could not do it alone, since thanks to the Sith followers, who inhabited the planet Exegol, they were responsible for helping a dying man Palpatine (which by the way was a clone) to rebuild your fleet; a massive army of star destroyers who, not to facilitate anything, had the power to destroy a planet with a single blow.

‘The Rise of Skywalker’ marked the final end of the family that started all this history, in addition to putting a point and part to the conflict between the Jedi and the Sith. Because of this, many fans hoped that the last battle would take place on some familiar planet. But J.J. Abrams decided to present an ancient Sith temple, Exegol.

The problem was that the film made no effort to explain anything about Exegol. But now thanks to a snippet from the recent junior novel of ‘The Rise of Skywalker’, a little more is known about the history of the planet of the Sith.

“The main one is one, but the Jedi are many. The Sith were many, but they often emerge ruled by two. Jedi Seeds have been sown throughout the galaxy, in Ossus, Jedha, Xenxiar and others. The Sith do not have seeds, since what they bury does not grow. They are the World Loaders, and have once wasted fertile habitats like Korriban, Ziost, Ixigul, Asog and others, “the junior novel reads.

With this confusing little snippet, it means that Exegol, it was a fertile world before the Sith Empire appeared and wipe out the planet, creating the great fortress seen in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’. There are still many mysteries left by the Disney trilogy, but everything seems to indicate that little by little the studio is answering all of them.