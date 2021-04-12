In a bra and tight leggings, Wanda Nara showed her luxurious dressing room



Wanda Nara.

Photo: Valerio Pennicino / Getty Images

Wanda nara He used social networks to revolutionize his followers with one of his usual publications. This time, the wife of the PSG striker, Mauro Icardi, posted a revealing selfie in which you can see the spacious wardrobe he has at his home in Paris.

Sitting on a stool in the closet, the blonde was seen in bra and tight leggings, while deciding what to wear. “Dressing room”, Wanda wrote below the photo that already has more than 466 thousand likes on Instagram.

From what can be seen, apart from accessories, underwear is the other great fetish of the businesswoman, who lately has been seen posing with numerous sensual outfits from renowned brands.

“Who could have that dressing room”; “I want Wanda’s dressing room and shoes”; “How nice your dressing room”, “The first thing I thought was: who is dressed like that in a store, until I saw that it was her changing room”, wrote some of her followers.

Recently, he could also be seen with a very sexy home look; a shirt and a nude colored thong that highlighted her rear.

