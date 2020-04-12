In the middle of the Mexican show, one of the actresses most recognized for her imposing figure is Barbara de Regil, who through exercise has managed to impress the public. The most incredible thing is that not only she, but her younger sister, also has a large number of fans.

Regil’s Michelle (who on her social networks calls herself Mika) recently impacted with a photograph she published in her account Instagram, in which she appears in a sensual black swimsuit and with a toned physique like that of her famous sister.

Mika is an influencer who already exceeds 256 thousand followers on that social network, and although she is far from the artistic medium, she is a successful businesswoman in the chocolate industry who is very close to Bárbara, and even poses with her in several photos.

