In a black mini dress, Daniella Chávez wears a club night | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Chilean model Daniella Chávez is back in Miami Florida after your vacation in New York and last Thursday night he decided that the best idea would be to get out of joint.

The day we will tackle a few videos in which we could see the way she had fun with your friends in said Night centerHowever, the dress she was wearing was what most attracts the attention of her followers because it has a very interesting and flirtatious cut.

It’s about a black mini dress which has a too strange cut on the front so one of its charms that escapes the view of all the users who enjoyed the videos.

You may also be interested: Charms in cut blouse, Daniella Chávez leaves them in the air

In all the videos you can see that she is having an excellent time and it is worth mentioning that we had not seen her in a place like this for a long time thanks to the world situation and that he had been taking great care of himself.

It seems that thanks to the massive vaccination that was done in that country, USA, the young woman from chili Now she feels safer to be able to go to those places and enjoy a time of dancing, singing and fun with her closest friends.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE COQUET VIDEOS

Something that was also very striking is that no person who attended this event wears a mask or at least in none of the images we could appreciate what it seems that there is a lot of confidence in the situation in that place.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

I just remembered that Daniella Chávez is not only a girl who enjoys showing off her figure but also sometimes wants to give us a little bit of her wisdom by sharing some of her knowledge through video.

And is that the beautiful influencer considers her fans as a great family who are there to support her and therefore she also has to do it and not only sharing her flirty content but also sharing some of the most valuable things she has learned lately.

Keep an eye on Show News so you don’t miss out on its attractive stories, photographs, publications and all that attractive content that it shares with us practically every day so that you can enjoy them and also share it.