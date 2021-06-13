In a black interior, Livia Brito displays her charming silhouette

In black interior Livia Brito exhibits her charming silhouette | Instagram

The famous star of “La Piloto” who will star in the melodrama very soon “The soulless“, the actress, Livia Brito, captivated everyone by showing herself in a black interior with which she showed her charming silhouette and left more than one shocked.

A photograph of Livia brito was the sensation after he showed part of the statuesque silhouette of the 34-year-old celebrity who will turn 35 years old on July 21.

In the same snapshot that caused a stir, the “film and television theater actress” Livia Brito Pestana, faces a sunny day when she appears with a black interior lace that showed much of its attributes as well as one of its most marked areas.

Today let’s start with a smile and I hope it continues to be a day full of joy for everyone … I love you !!! #happy #smile

In the postcard, the native of Havana, Cuba, appears from a window from which she distributes joy with a big smile, an image that would remain engraved in the hearts of her faithful “alienated.”

A toned abdomen and a very small waist are some of the characteristic features of the actress in the telenovela “Triunfo del amor” with whom she debuted in Mexico in 2010 when she played the role of “Fernanda Sandoval.”

It did not take long for the “model” and “youtuber” to begin to see various compliments and compliments in the commented publication that added more than 202 likes.

I love youuuuuj

By God what a beautiful smile … it is perfect to fall in love ‘,’ Beautiful !!!,

I hope one day you will say “I love you” to me and tell me personally and also hug me and make me your apprentice on the ship.

Friend putting likes on all but all your photos haha

You are beautiful.

Starting a day with your smile would be the happiest days for a man … were some of the comments dedicated to the histrionics.

The remembered presenter of “Dancing for a dream” impacts in each of her appearances on Instagram and it is that apparently, it is the black color that the famous of the show mostly bets on to highlight her figure.

It is on his Instagram account where he not only shows the fruits of his disciplined fitness life, but also shares various reflections and encourages his followers to lead a healthy life and take care of themselves physically and emotionally.

Brito Pestana has not only had a prolific career on the small screen but also in productions related to the seventh art with films such as “Flying low”, “The perfect dictatorship” and “I don’t know whether to cut my veins or leave them long”.

Likewise, he participated in two stagings, “Los Bonobos” and “El Cartero”, this during 2015-2016 and 2012 respectively.

After a break of several months, Livia Brito Pestana will return to television to star in the new melodrama produced by José Alberto, “Güero” Castro, where “Livi” will play “Fernanda Linares”, a woman in search of justice.

Livia Brito will once again share credits with her former stage partner, José Ron, as well as other prominent figures on the screen that include a cast with leading actresses: Ana Martín is one of them.

In addition to Marlene Favela, Marjorie de Sousa, Sergio Basáñez, Cecilia Galliano, Raúl Araiza, Kimberly Dos Ramos, Laura Carmine, Alberto Estrella, Verónica Jaspeado, Julio Vallado, Eduardo Santamarina, Francisco Gattorno, Gonzalo García Vivanco, Azela Robinson; among others.

The story will hit the small screen on July 5 at 09:30 pm and it is through the Instagram account that the production has revealed more details about this promising story.