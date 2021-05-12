In a black bodysuit, Dorismar invites you to join her OnlyFans! | Instagram

The model Argentine Dorismar is a sensation in the world of social networks, and is that her beauty is undoubtedly unmatched and also her figure is flattered by her millions of followers and every time she is allowed she shows it off.

Dora Noemí Kerchen, better known as Dorismar, is an Argentine model, playmate, actress, television host, and singer.

It should be noted that he participated as conductive of the American television program, Caliente from 2000 to 2006.

Worked first in Argentina and in 2000 he moved to Miami, in fact in that year he began to work on the program El gordo y la flaca on the Univisión network.

Then in 2002 the photographer and filmmaker Frank Kleriga made his first calendar in Los Angeles, California, with the art direction of Yullisa Rivera and the Penthouse photographer Alec Middleton.

Among those iconic photos, he posed without any clothes next to one of the singer Ezequiel Peña’s horses at his ranch in Rialto, California.

It should be noted that in 2020 he decided to open his Patreon account where he shares content with his subscribers.

Recently through her Instagram account, the actress showed that her fans are the most important thing to her, and even proof of this are the s3nsual3s photographs she publishes on her social profile.

On this occasion, she decided to pay tribute to her more than 1 million followers, who also follow her on her recent Only Fans account.

This is how Dorismar decided to get a tattoo to celebrate her admirers, however, she did it in a very strategic place and it will always be seen by them, in her later charms.

It is worth mentioning that the actress is one of the most active celebrities in social networks and usually pampers her followers with some outfits and poses in her photographs, however, she is also one of the few that responds to the messages they publish.

More than wearing them tattooed on my heart, now I also wear them on my skin, “he wrote next to the postcards that immediately received thousands of comments.

“You look spectacular”, “How beautiful that tattoo was”, “What envy, and not for the tattoo, but for the artist”, “Lucky tattooist”, are just some of the comments.

On the other hand, also measured by Instagram, the cute playmate spread the image where she is shown lying on a float over the pools, while receiving the sun’s rays and wearing her attributes in a white swimsuit.

Life is always better under the sun, “he wrote accompanied by the emojis of a drink and the sun.

As expected, this publication has received more than 31 thousand likes and more than 500 comments from its more than one million followers on Instagram, where it highlights how shocked they were by the shining beauty of the model Dorismar.

At 46 years of age, the famous Argentine model, Dorismar, has shown on more than one occasion that she is still a true ‘hottie’ by posing in small garments.

There is no doubt that the television presenter continues to add fans to her Instagram account, in which she recently exceeded the first million followers, who are delighted with the spicy publication left by the former Pl9yb0y.