In a black bodysuit and in the gym, Jem Wolfie outlines her figure | Instagram

The beautiful model Australian Jem Wolfie has chosen to wear a body with which she perfectly delineate her incredible dream silhouette that has managed to warm up millions of people around the world, because her figure is exceptional.

Jem Wolfie is a chef and former non-professional basketball player, however, a couple of months ago she had more followers on the famous social network Instagram than many other athletes and is making millions of dollars using a social media website based in subscriptions called OnlyFans.

On this occasion we will delight you with a photograph where her figure looks better than ever, as she models a black bodysuit with white stripes while she is in the gym.

On the other hand, the Australian athlete and model shows her love for basketball whenever she can on her social networks while delighting with her beauty and her unique characteristic figure.

And it seems that basketballs have always accompanied Jem Wolfie, an Australian model who does not miss an opportunity to show her skills on the floor.

In fact, through social networks, the beautiful athlete used to demonstrate her expertise and made the day of fans of this sport and herself.