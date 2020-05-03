With a series of photographs, the actress revealed the physical change her body has undergone after the birth of her second child

Some users assure that the small Lúa is in danger.

Photo:

Diego Gallegos / reform agency

Zuria Vega She is one of the most beloved celebrities on television, but also on social networks, where she has won the love and admiration of users thanks to the advice she shares with young and new mothers.

Once again, he gained recognition from his Instagram followers by publishing a series of photographs in which he showed how he looked a year ago, just during the last days of his second pregnancy and how he looks today with his baby in his arms. .

Sitting in an armchair and outlining the camera, the comparison was most spectacular, since, wearing a tiny bikini, she perfectly saw the physical changes that her body has gone through, with which the star generated about 200 thousand red hearts.

To the rain of flattering comments received by the protagonist of “My husband has a family,” were added the messages from figures in the show such as Claudia Alvarez, Adriana Louvier, Daniel Arenas, Esmeralda Pimemtel, Rebecca Jones and of course her husband Alberto Guerra.

Remember that Zuria she gave birth to her second son, Luka, on May 21, 2019. Birth that took place at the actress’s house and under the accompaniment of her sister, the also actress Marimar Vega.

.