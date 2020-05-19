Lexa published a bikini photo, leaving the defined body in evidence. Thinner, the singer won praise from celebrities. ‘I said muse,’ said the pair Simone and Simaria. ‘Gata’, said presenter Ticiane Pinheiro. The funkeira’s followers also react to the artist’s beauty. ‘Woman’, fired one. ‘Zero carbohydrate there, it’s beautiful!’, Highlighted another fan

Lexa is isolated at home during the coronavirus quarantine, but has been working out to stay in shape. Thinner, the singer published a photo on Instagram in which she appears in a black bikini, leaving the defined body in evidence. The funkeira won a shower of praise from famous friends in the comment box. “I said muse,” wrote the pair Simone and Simaria. “Gata”, said the presenter Ticiane Pinheiro. Lexa’s followers also react to the artist’s beauty. “Wonderful”, “Perfect”, “Woman”,

“Zero carbohydrates there, it’s beautiful!”, “It thinned well. It’s top” and “Que corpo, Brasil” were some of the messages left on the page of MC Guimê’s wife.

Lexa’s live house is for sale for R $ 15 million

Last Saturday (16), Lexa was successful in her live and drew the attention of Internet users through the scene: a bold architectural house, which was rented by the singer especially for the virtual show. According to “Uol”, the property is in Mangaratiba, a city near Angra dos Reis, on the coast of Rio de Janeiro, and is for sale for R $ 15 million. The mansion is in a luxury condominium where soccer players also own properties, such as Neymar, Thiago Silva and Emerson Sheik.

The house was designed inspired by the nautical business, with sloping planes and water mirrors around it. It also stands out for its double height of almost 8 meters high. Altogether there are six luxurious suites, which have a closet, jacuzzi and mountain views. The 2,700 m² plot has 70 meters of canal front, which can be seen both from the heated hydro as from the sauna or the brazier attached to the internal garden, one of the highlights of the residence.

Gagliasso and Gio Ewbank sell apartment for R $ 3 million

Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank’s apartment in São Paulo is also for sale. The 180m² property, located in the Jardins region, is priced at R $ 3.2 million – plus the condominium, which costs around R $ 2.5 thousand per month. “They are going to São Paulo less because of the children and now, with the birth of their new child, they would be even less there,” explained the actors’ adviser to columnist Leo Dias. The couple’s property has been completely renovated and overlooks the “tree canopy”, as well as three suites, noise-proof windows, toilet, integrated kitchen and has two parking spaces.

Eduardo Costa tries to sell property for R $ 11 million

Eduardo Costa was another famous person who put the house where he lives in the Pampulha neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte, for sale. The property, valued at R $ 11.9 million, has an area of ​​820 square meters, six bedrooms (four suites) and 20 parking spaces. “Wide and airy, it becomes complete with all the furniture that brings elegance and sophistication to each environment. The decoration also deserves to be highlighted. Imposing and different, it completes all the refinement of this residence. Ideal for people who like to receive friends and In this property you will have a wine cellar, bar, barbecue, hall, home theater, winter garden, fireplace, swimming pool, sauna and an admirable panoramic view “, says the ad for a real estate company.

