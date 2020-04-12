Apparently the Russian actress really enjoys these days, even if she is in isolation.

Irina Baeva It has been seen a lot in recent weeks in his account InstagramAlthough the Russian actress is in voluntary quarantine, she has had a good time in Acapulco, posting videos and photos showing that the spring weather is her favorite.

Now, Irina caused a sensation by a video in which she poses very sensual sitting by the pool, wearing a bikini and sending kisses to her fans, who have received very well every post she makes on social networks.

After his successful participation in the soap opera “Single with daughters” (in which he acted with Gabriel Soto, your partner in real life), Irina Baeva He has not yet released what his next project will be; Nor will he continue with a series of conferences with which he received mixed reviews earlier this year.

