Sherlyn

Photo:

Saúl Díaz / Reform Agency

Sherlyn She goes through her pregnancy in complicated situations, due to the health emergency that overwhelms the world with the Covid-19 pandemic, but she does not lose heart.

This weekend the Mexican actress and singer shared a nice message with her audience through her Instagram account.

“A time of joining efforts, for our families, for us and for the generations to come … what pride Mexico that as a society we have responded to even before our rulers, we are going to get out of this together and I will talk to my son who was in my tummy in a historic moment in which Mexicans unite with love! #yomequedoencasa # our baby #momtobe ”, wrote.

With a red bikini and her belly in all its splendor, Sherlyn touched thousands who thanked the message and said they motivated us to continue.

The Mexican government has insisted that the population stay home to prevent the spread of the virus and saturation of the health system.

