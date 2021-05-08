In a big phase inside the Octagon, Aleksandar Rakic ​​asks for a fight against Jiri Prochazka: “It is the fight that makes sense”

| Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

The new semi-full sensation Jiri prochazka is in the crosshairs of the major names in the division. After knocking out Dominick reyes in the star of UFC Vegas 25. The Czech could face Aleksandar Rakic.

At least that’s what the Austrian says, who is motivated by the possibility of a fight between the two.

“Prochazka put up a great fight. He knocked out Dominick Reyes and is now one of the top names in the division. It’s the fight that makes sense. What happened on Saturday was the best thing that could have happened, because it piqued my motivation and attention. I am motivated to go back to training and always be stronger “, He said Rakic in an interview with MMA Junkie.

Jiri prochazka Y Alexandar rakic they occupy the second and third position in the ranking of the division. Now, both live great phases in the Octagon and could face each other to decide who will be the next challenger. Currently, the belt belongs to Jan Blachowicz, which faces Glover teixeira on UFC 266.

“The fight against Jiri Prochazka now makes more sense. Glover is going to fight Jan Blachowicz for the belt in September. But who else would fight with Jiri, if not me? ” asked the light heavyweight.

Rakic age 29, has a record of 14-2 in the MMA. The light heavyweight won four of his last five bouts. In his last fight, he beat Thiago Santos by unanimous decision in UFC 259.