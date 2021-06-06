In a bathrobe, Lyna Pérez models and shows off charms to the fullest | INSTAGRAM

One of the favorite activities of the american model Lyna Pérez modeling for videos in which promote various products and on this occasion he found himself making a new account for the brand of drinks with which it collaborates.

That’s right, this is a new announcement made by the influencer in which he appears with a panda bathrobe walking through his home until he decides to activate himself and have one of the drinks completely changing his appearance a outfit much more elegant.

The young woman’s fans managed to enjoy every second in which her charisma and her beauty They stood out to become the center of attention in addition to their charms that were responsible for keeping their followers glued to their screens even longer.

The video lasts about four seconds and in this one he gives us a small tour of his home, we could see how he has it adorned, but best of all, we can spend a few more moments with Beautiful young that does not stop working to bring us these pieces of entertainment.

So far there are more than 225,000 reproductions that the short has gathered video clip one that was quite successful and that works very well for him to continue working on what he likes so much, which is modeling, the promotion of various services and products.

Of course, this video is nothing compared to what your wings give us on an exclusive content page where you place much better photos and videos, more uncovered and free, what you can do on your social networks.

For this reason, the wisest thing to do would be to go and subscribe if you are a big fan of Lyna Pérez, in fact users who are already subscribed assure that it is one of the best investments you can make.

Apart from all the benefits you get such as photos and videos, you also have access to exclusive live broadcasts and you will also have the opportunity to chat with her through a chat, an opportunity that you cannot miss.

But if you just want to keep waiting for your news, curiosities, new photos and videos on social networks, the best thing would be to be on the lookout for Show News, because we will rescue and three of us will bring your best information so that you can continue enjoying the beautiful young American Lyna Pérez who is a of the favorite models of Internet users.