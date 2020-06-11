The great challenge of the authorities with the entry of the second phase of the de-escalation in the economic reopening by the Covid-19, a week ago, should have focused on keeping citizens at bay to prevent the spread, but not, at par violent and criminal acts were resumed.

In eight days, in the Dominican Republic the coronavirus caused 34 deaths, according to official figures, and between assaults, confrontation, femicide and other events. There were at least 8 deaths, including two active officers.

The second phase began on Wednesday, June 3, and that same morning, the former National Police officer was killed. Fernando de los Santos, known as La Soga, in Santiago de los Caballeros in the north of the country, who had a record of charges for extrajudicial killings, was free and was attacked near his home in Gurabo.

This was the first murder of this period, after the long confinement experienced in the country since March 20 by the pandemic and a more limited first phase, with the sole operation of the Metro, the units of the Metropolitan Office of Bus Services ( Omsa) and the Santo Domingo Cable Car with 30% of its capacity, in public transport.

In exchange of shots they killed Maiki

Thursday June 4, The National Police reported that in an exchange of fire with a patrol, Maiki Terrero, who was involved in the murder of bank executive Julissa Margarita Campos Hernández, was killed, 43, on January 20, at his residence in Santo Domingo Este.

Maiki was killed and his partner, identified as Eury López, was injured, in the Brisa del Este sector. This fact caused a stir, because Maiki had previously published a video on social networks throwing a lot of money and the mother attributes the fact to that scene. He launched threats, epithets and accusations against police in the area.

Feminicide: 48-year-old teacher

Saturday June 6, the Puerto Plata Police reports that the teacher Francia Reyes, 48, was shot dead by Isidro Rafael Laluz Santana, 61, who ten years ago was his romantic partner. The femicide shot at the Police, but was later arrested.

Police kill suspected assailant

Sunday 7 In June, a police corporal killed a 20-year-old and wounded another 19-year-old in an alleged attempt to rob him. The police report does not indicate where the event occurred, it only identifies the agent as Yoelvin Abraham Felipe Tejada, the dead young man as Jorge Rodríguez and the wounded man as Alberto Cedeño, who was detained in the Darío Contreras hospital.

Three murders in one day

June 8 It was one of the bloodiest days of this second phase of de-escalation. First, the death of the teenager Fraylin Payano was reported, 17 years old, in the middle of a dispute, in the Las Cenizas sector of San Francisco de Macorís, allegedly for a drug point. The case is under investigation.

That same day, he was allegedly killed in order to strip him of his regulation weapon, in the presence of his wife and daughters Army Captain Richy Isabel Rubio Reyes. The officer was traveling on the San Cristóbal-Bani highway and was attacked in the section of the municipality of Yaguate.

Also Monday, June 8 The merchant María Dolores Estrella González was found dead in her residence in the Sabana Grande sector of Puerto Plata., whose body was tied hand and foot and with a piece of cloth around his neck. She owned a grocery store and the motive is presumed to have been the robbery.

Second lieutenant who was a doorman in La Victoria prison is killed

On Tuesday, June 9, he was shot dead by alleged criminals in the Valiente sector, Boca Chica municipality, Santo Domingo province, the Second Lieutenant Ángel Carrasco, 40, who worked as a doorman at the La Victoria Penitentiary. The noncommissioned officer was on his way home on a motorcycle and it is believed that it was to steal the regulation weapon and the motorcycle.