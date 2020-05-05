         In 50 years, a third of humans could live with temperatures similar to those of the Sahara

3.5 billion people would live outside the climatic “niche” in which humans have thrived for 6,000 years.

Unless greenhouse gas emissions decrease, according to a study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences by archaeologists, ecologists, and climate scientists, areas of the planet that host up to a third of humans they will become as hot as the hottest parts of the Sahara in 50 years.

Climate niche

Human populations are highly concentrated in narrow climatic bands, with most people living in places where the annual average temperature is approximately 11-15 ° C and a smaller number of people living where the average temperature is approximately 20-25 ° C.

As explained Marten Scheffer from Wageningen University, who coordinated the research:

This surprisingly constant climate niche probably represents fundamental constraints on what humans need to survive and thrive.

However, in a scenario where emissions continue to rise steadily, the temperature experienced by the average person will have increased 7.5 ° C by 2070.

Currently, these climatic conditions are only experienced by 0.8% of the world’s land surface, mainly in the warmer parts of the Sahara desert, but by 2070 the conditions could extend to 19% of the planet’s land surface.

Rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions could halve the number of people exposed to such heat conditions.

