In 5 years, roads will be able to charge electric cars

ACD May 26, 2021

The technology so that it is the roads that recharge the electric cars while they circulate could work in 5 years.

One of the great challenges facing the electric car is the development of a charging infrastructure numerous and in good condition. But, maybe there is another solution for this problem.

This is what researchers at Cornell University in the United States think, who are developing a technology so that the roads are the ones that recharge electric cars while these circulate.

The main project leader is Khurram Afridi, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at Cornell University, who is perfecting that technology that would allow drivers to charge their electric vehicle while on the move. He has been working on a project for seven years would implement a wireless charging infrastructure on American highways.

Between 5 and 10 years to be operational

«Freeways would have a loading lane, something like a high occupancy lane, “explains Afridi. “If you run out of battery, you would go to the charging lane. I would be able to identify which car entered the lane and then send you a bill.

This is not science fiction, then It is estimated that in a period of between five and ten years this technology can be implemented on the main roads. Afridi believes that wireless charging is the best way to eliminate drivers’ fears related to searching for charging stations and draining the battery.

The battery recharges in 15 seconds, close to occurring

‘The only way for people to buy electric cars is to they are so easy to refuel like those of combustion », adds Afridi. “If we had this wireless charging technology, electric vehicles would have even fewer limitations than traditional ones.”

Afridi’s technology would embed some special metal plates connected to a power line and to a high frequency inverter. The plates would create alternating electric fields that would attract and repel a pair of equal plates attached to the underside of the electric vehicle.