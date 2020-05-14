Authorities formally launched the Contingency Plan in Greater Santo Domingo, with the clamor that the success of the day, which includes fumigation, rapid tests and isolation of Covid-19 cases, will depend on the behavior of the population.

The Minister of Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, the director of the Emergency Operations Center (COE), General Juan Manuel Méndez and the Minister of Public Works, Ramón Pepín, agreed on the importance of the collaboration of the communities, given that the Great Santo Domingo concentrates almost 50% of the positive cases of coronavirus.

On the day, rapid tests will be carried out, they will take the positives, suspects or those who have made contact with the latter to isolation centers, but they will also bring “music for the soul” of those who have been confined, said the Minister of Health .

He emphasized that if people do not take risks and change their behavior, sometimes very liberal towards COVID-19 “then we will have COVID for a long time in the country”

The director of the COE said that the institutions that are equipped to face COVID-19, but that “all the actions they carry out will only be successful if the population assumes its commitment.”

While the Minister of Public Works, Ramón Pepín said they will keep working 24/7, but it is important when they are in a sector to have the collaboration of that community. “This is everyone’s business and it affects us all. Only together can we shorten the path and eradicate this nightmare that is the coronavirus ”.

Different institutions and organizations participate in the intervention plan, including the Emergency Operations Center (COE), the Ministry of Defense (MIDE), the private sector, Health Areas Directorates (DAS), the National Health Service (SNS) ), National Police, community leaders, private laboratories, Ministry of Public Works, Coordinating Center for Responses to Urgencies, Emergencies and Disasters (CRUE), Civil Defense, Regional Development Council (CRD), Office of the Attorney General of the Republic, the General Directorate of Prisons, the Social Plan of the Presidency, Economic Eaters and Fire Department.

