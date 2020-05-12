Mexico.- The government of Mexico is in time to make tests among the population in order to know how big is the challenge of the Covid-19, he said Solomon Chertorivsky, former Secretary of Health.

He indicated that “We have little information derived from the low number of tests that have been carried out.”

“What we have is changing information that comes from a methodology that has already been modified three times,” he said, which is why “We need to do tests, tests and more tests.”

In an interview with José Luis Arévalo on Mexiquense TV, and referring to the federal government’s health policy, he assured that it is unknown how the country will face the following weeks in which there will be more cases and how a return to normality is planned.

It may interest you: Narro insists that the actual numbers of infections are not being given

Testing is crucial for Mexico

From their perspective, the countries in the world that most successfully faced the pandemic did so because they did a large number of serological tests to detect cases of contagion.

“We suggest that a large number of tests needs to be done. We are the 14th country in terms of infections and 144 in terms of tests, so we don’t have the ability to know exactly where we are and how big the challenge is“

Regarding the possibility that the Mexican population will return to their daily activities shortly, Chertorivsky pointed out that “We need to try to be clearer in communication so as not to give false ideas.”

“Hopefully we are in a phase where the number of infections is beginning to decrease, however it is difficult to know because we do not have enough information. We must not give the false idea that it has already been overcome ”, said.

The former official gave the example of cities or states of the American Union that announced that they would restart economic activities prematurely, it was calculated that the number of deaths would be doubled due to this anticipation.

Austerity does not fit in health

Finally, Chertorivsky deemed the economic injection of the State necessary to carry out tests and asked to invest in material for the safety of doctors and nurses, from the staff who risk their lives to save ours.

“Today in the Valley of Mexico, health services are at the top, so We need resources to be invested in saving lives. There is no room for austerity right now. We need to correct so that lives are not lost, which are painfully being lost ”, he concluded.

JCM