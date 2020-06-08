A total of 16,000 Dominicans stranded abroad due to the coronavirus crisis returned to the country during the past month of May, according to the president of the Civil Aviation Board (JAC), Luis Ernesto Camilo.

Also, according to data offered by Camilo, the JAC likewise approved 3,320 flights humanitarian during the referred period, with the aim of bringing these citizens back.

“To date, the Board has approved the number of 3,320 humanitarian ferry flights to bring back Dominicans who have remained in foreign countries, after the closure of borders and Dominican airports ”, indicated Camilo.

Camilo affirmed that the repatriation and opening program of humanitarian flights is an initiative of the government, and of the institutions that make up the aeronautical sector to “allow the union of the Dominican family affected by the pandemic.”

With the closure of the borders and passenger air traffic since March 15, at the recommendation of the health authorities to the Government to stop the expansion of Covid-19, thousands of dominicans were left with no way to return to their country in nations such as the United States, Spain, Italy, Puerto Rico and countries of Central and South America.

Both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Dominican consulate in New York, and the presidential candidate of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Gonzalo Castillo, have transferred many stranded citizens abroad to their homeland.

According to statistical data offered, On flights managed by Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas Maldonado, 5,700 Creoles were brought to Dominican soil from some 36 countries.

Similarly, the Consul General of the Dominican Republic in New York, Carlos Castillo, has allowed 1,083 compatriots to move to the country.

Those Dominican nationals were returned to the country on 9 flights organized by Castillo and his team in New York City. Likewise, last weekend the last two ferry flights arrived, one with 108 passengers and the other with 115 Creoles.

The candidate for the presidency for the PLD has also allowed several Dominicans who were in similar situations to meet again with their relatives.