We are all more or less familiar with the size of a bacterium: more or less, by eye, we can affirm that they are tiny, generally invisible to the human eye (a few micrometers).

What is less known is their life expectancy. How long does a bacterium live?

20 minutes

The average life of a bacterium is about 20 minutes. During this ephemeral existence, however, a bacterium is capable of many things.

Even transform, like a genetic engineer applying improvements in himself.

Because bacteria can exchange genes with each other, and they can also collect DNA from dead neighboring bacteria (called “horizontal gene transfers”). This allows bacteria to have a great capacity to adapt to the environment.

Bacterial DNA also undergoes more mutations (more errors), allowing it to be even more versatile at the genetic level (only the best adapted survive). If we add to this the speed at which they reproduce, we already have the perfect combo: E. coli, for example, can be played 72 times in 24 hours.

As pointed out Bill Bryson In The Human Body, this means that a bacterium can accumulate as many generations as we have accomplished in all of human history in just … 3 days !:

In theory, a single progenitor bacterium could produce a mass of offspring greater than the weight of Earth in less than two days; and among its progeny it would exceed the mass of the observable universe. Obviously, that could never happen, but the truth is that we are already accompanied by quantities that exceed the imaginable. If we put all the microbes on Earth in one pile and all animal life in another, the pile of microbes would be 25 times greater than that of animals.

Share



This is the ephemeral (and volatile) life of a bacterium: in 3 days it accumulates as many generations as all of human history