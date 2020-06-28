(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

In less than 24 hours, a request on the platform Change.org requesting the expulsion of John Ackerman from the leadership of the University Program of Studies on Democracy, Justice and Society (PUEDJS), has gathered more than 10,000 support firms.

Among other things, they denounce that the academic has used said program for the benefit of his own personal and political interests. In addition, they condemn the way in which he allegedly referred to the press after the attack suffered on June 26 by the chief of the Mexico City police, Omar García Harfuch.

Ackerman, among other things, wrote on Twitter « the drug lords are the other side of the media hitmen », a comment that several users took as an attack on the media that have been critical of President López Obrador and 4T (as he he knows his government, which Ackerman is an outspoken supporter of.

The text begins by noting that Ackerman « It has demonstrated in a reliable way that it does not meet the moral quality to continue at the head of a university program », and mention the reasons why they consider it so.

In addition to what they describe as a poor performance of their work at UNAM and the attack they indicate made to the press, the petition recalls the report by Carlos Loret de Mola in which it was revealed that the academic and his wife, Irma Eréndira Sandoval, current Secretary of the Public Function, they have a patrimony whose value oscillates 60 million pesos, five times more than what is indicated in their patrimonial declaration.

« He has been exhibited through an investigative journalistic report as a possessor of real estate that is incompatible with his previous income, an issue that until today he has not been able to justify.

« He has called ‘hired assassins’ to journalists who are critical of him and of the regime that he defends, since our country is one of the most dangerous for journalism. The above shows nothing but his authoritarian and contrary to freedom of expression. Various international groups of independent journalists have already expressed their concern over the fact, ”the text states.

For his part, this Sunday through his Twitter account, John Ackerman insisted again that he did not refer to the media in Mexico by using the term « media hitmen. »

On the other hand, also through social networks a complaint of “fraud” has begun to circulate that Ackerman is an Investigator of the Institute of Legal Research of the UNAM, arguing that the academic is not a law graduate and that he never pursued a professional career of laws.

However, in John Ackerman’s profile on the UNAM page, it is detailed that the also activist is a Doctor in Political Sociology from the University of California, Santa Cruz and Doctor in Constitutional Law from UNAM.

Similarly, the opposition requested the expulsion of Ackerman of the Evaluation Committee which will define in the next few weeks the topics so that the Chamber of Deputies elects four new councilors of the National Electoral Institute (INE).

The deputy of the BREAD (National Action Party), Iván Rodríguez RiveraHe pointed out that it is « the greatest insult to Mexican democracy » to have Ackerman as a member of the Committee. « He has been the author of obscure indications against the electoral body for his affiliation with the Morena party, » he assured, in order to “Avoid the contamination of ideologies in the selection of candidates for Directors of the INE”.

The resignation of his wife, Irma Sandoval, has also been demanded from the Ministry of Public Function. The senator Xóchitl Gálvez, also a PAN member, asked that an audit of your equity evolution is carried out.

In addition, the legislator asked Sandoval to step aside in his duties while this process is carried out. « Without wishing to go to disqualification a priori, what I am requesting is, due to certain inconsistencies in his statement of assets, that a voluntary audit of his evolution of assets be opened, « said Gálvez..

“The amounts of the assets that he acquired do not appear within his patrimonial declaration, since it is an obligation to do so. Not of the current amounts, but of the amounts of acquisition and in her statement she says that she had an assignment. Unfortunately, the word assignment does not establish a mechanism purchase or acquisition of a good « , detailed the PAN.

