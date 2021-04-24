In 2060, the United States will be the second country with the most Spanish-speakers in the world

Spanish is a growing language in the United States, where it is not only the second most studied language at all levels, but also constitutes the second mother tongue in a large part of the states, which will lead the country to become the second in the world with the highest number of Spanish speakers in 2060, as highlighted by the Hispanic Council on the occasion of World Spanish Day.

At the end of 2020 there were almost 489 million people for whom Spanish is their mother tongue, while the total number of people who speak Spanish in the world rose to 585 million, 7.5 percent of the world’s population, according to data from the Cervantes Institute.

By 2060, according to its latest report ‘The Spanish in the world’, The United States will be the second country with the largest number of Spanish speakers in the world, only behind Mexico, with 127 million, and by then 27.5 percent of the US population will be of Hispanic origin.

This is explained in the first place by the historical roots of Spanish in the country, which start with the arrival of Ponce de León to Florida 500 years ago and which are maintained in the fact that 15% of its states and cities have names of Hispanic origin, indicates Hispanic Council. But also due to the arrival in recent decades of immigrants from Spanish-speaking countries, which have made this minority the largest in the United States.

13.5% speak Spanish at home

As a result of all this, according to the Hispanic Council, Spanish is already the second most spoken language in 43 of the 50 states of the country and 13.5 percent of Americans speak Spanish at home. The southern states, closest to Mexico and where Spanish roots are most present, are where Spanish is most widely spoken: Texas (29.4 percent), Florida (21.8 percent), California (29 percent). percent), New Mexico (26.1 percent) or Nevada (21.8 percent).

According to data from the Census Bureau, collected by this think tank that promotes relations between the United States and Spain, more than 62 percent of Americans, 18.7 percent of the population are of Hispanic origin and, of them, 71 percent use Spanish at home.

Rodríguez, Martínez, Hernández, López, González …

Precisely, on the occasion of World Spanish Day, the Queen Sofía Spanish Institute has highlighted that six of the fifteen most frequent surnames in the United States are already of Hispanic origin, which represents a large increase compared to three decades ago, when none were included in this list.

According to the last census of 2010 – a new one is expected to be published in 2021 – in the ‘top 10’ of surnames, which Smith continues to lead, García slips into sixth position, while Rodríguez is ninth and Martínez tenth. The following three positions are occupied Hernández, López and González. By states, in California and New Mexico the three most common surnames are Hispanic, while there is also a high prevalence of these surnames in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico or Texas.

According to the center, although the increase in Hispanic surnames has much to do with the increase in the country’s Hispanic population in recent decades, surnames such as García or Rodríguez were already registered in North America Hispanic since the 16th century.

In fact, he explains in a statement, from the beginning of the Spanish presence in the sixteenth century, which continued the dominance by Mexico of much of what is now the United States, These surnames have been part of the Hispanic cultural identity of many areas of the country.s.