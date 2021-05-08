In 2024 there will be tolls on all Spanish highways, according to the Government

Enlarge

We could be less than four years away so that our country requires us to pay for traveling using the highways …

Last week we told you that among the Government’s plans there was the strong idea of ​​filling the country with tolls (even conventional roads) in order to defray the expenses caused by the maintenance of the State Highway Network. Well, according to the Europa Press agency, Pedro Sánchez would be considering the year 2024 as the date on which the payment system for road use could begin to be implemented that we explain in the previous link.

Until then, the Executive plans to carry out a campaign of “awareness and sensitization” on carriers and the population regarding the need to implement this measure, as stated in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan sent to Brussels . Based on international experience, Socialists believe that the minimum time necessary to develop the normative instruments and create the precise structure to implement a pay-per-use system at the national level is between two and three years.

However, the Government insists that it will seek the social and political agreement to implement this measure, consulting with professional transporters, as well as with the autonomous communities and other administrations to determine the willingness of all to incorporate tolls on the roads under their ownership. Regarding trucks and other heavy vehicles authorized for the transport of goods by road, the text clarifies that the necessary regulatory conditions will be promoted by the Administration so that the cost of the toll is assumed by the shippers, thus encouraging the search for sustainability and transport efficiency. In this sense, the Government hides behind various elements to justify this measure, some of them being the minorization of greenhouse gas emissions, the impact of the road on the environment and the efficiency of transport.

Why do you think about the pay-as-you-go solution

However, the main reason is the large deficit that drags the conservation of the roads. «With a state network that exceeds 26,466 kilometers in length, of which about 12,000 are of high-capacity roads, which makes us have the longest in Europe, maintenance costs are increasing and it is not possible that they are assumed directly by budgetary resources, “says the text.

The Government also clarifies that the system could be “scalable and progressive”, that is, that is initially charged only on the high-capacity network (highways) and that it be progressively extended to other networks, thus opening the door for any road to be a toll road. This progressivity in the application of the measure responds to the expected rejection that it will cause in the population. For this reason, it defends that “acceptable but guaranteeing financing” rates will be determined.

From the Association of Infrastructure Conservation and Exploitation Companies (Acex) they defend that a toll of between 3 and 5 cents on average would be sufficient to end the deficit of 8,000 million that the road maintenance already accumulates.

It is already something that is present in Europe

Following the guidelines set out by Europe in the framework of the last great financial crisis, Portugal introduced tolls throughout its high-capacity network, not only for heavy vehicles, as required by Brussels, but for all of them, including light ones, that is, for all citizens.

In Spain, far from introducing tolls, the policies have gone in the opposite direction, in not renewing concessions that were coming to an end, which has made it possible to free from tolls several highways that are now free. Besides in Portugal, in France and Italy, pay per use is a premiumwhereas in Germany all motorways are free.

The implementation of an average toll in Spain of 4 cents per kilometer It would mean a payment of 9 euros to go from Madrid to Burgos, 12 euros to travel between the capital and Zaragoza, about 14 euros to go to Valencia, 15 to Córdoba, 16 euros to Badajoz or 22 euros to La Coruña.