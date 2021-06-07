In 2023 we will have a spin-off of ‘A quiet place’

VaDeadline advance that Paramount Pictures has dated an untitled film about the universe of ‘A Quiet Place’ for March 31, 2023. The film will be directed by Jeff Nichols (‘Loving’) and will not be a continuation of the recently released ‘A Quiet Place 2 ‘, but rather act as a spin-off of the first two installments from an idea by John Krasinski.

The outlet indicates that the film is in a very early stage of development and there is nothing concrete yet, but the plan is to help expand the post-apocalyptic, monster-ridden world that Krasinski introduced in the original 2018 film.

After the continuous delays in its premiere due to the pandemic, ‘A quiet place 2’ arrived in the United States at the end of May (in Spain it will do so on June 16), rising rapidly to the top of the box office with a gross of 69 , $ 1 million in its first week, topping the gross from the first movie and cementing the franchise as extremely popular.

Starring Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou, in the sequel to the fatal events of Part One, the Abbot family must face the dangers of the outside world as they silently fight to survive. Forced to venture into the unknown, they soon realize that the sound-oriented creatures they hunt are not the only threat lurking beyond the sandy path.