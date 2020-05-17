In 2023 there will be 29.3 billion electronic devices connected to the Internetin the world, and half of them will be objects of the Internet of Things (IoT), according to the latest report by Cisco, coinciding with the celebration of World Internet Day this Sunday, May 17.

Nowadays,about 3.7 billion people still do not have Internet access, but it is expected that in the year 2023 this digital gap will have narrowed and that two out of every three people in the world will be able to connect to the Network of Networks until reaching 5.3 billion Internet users.

Bringing the Internet to those who are currently offline would meaneconomic benefitsAs it would add $ 6.7 billion to the global economy and lift another 500 million people out of poverty.

In its report ‘The Role of Technology in Powering an Inclusive Future’, Cisco notes tres main barriers in the digital divide: connectivity, affordable Internet access and digital skills.

Although Internet access is considered a basic need, only 35 percent of developing countries have widespread Internet access, compared to 80 percent in developed countries.

Equally,women are up to 50 percent less likely to be connected to the Internet than men.And 87.5 percent of online content is only available in one in ten languages.

Aside from connectivity,The UN sets a cost of 2 percent of monthly income as affordable Internetfor a 1 Gigabyte data connection. However, the majority of the unconnected population lives in poverty and cannot afford it.

Many offline people also don’t know how to use digital devices, communication and network applications. Although 90 percent of jobs already require basic digital skills, 23 percent of adults worldwide cannot read or write digitally, illiteracy four times more likely in women than in men.

“The global pandemic has further emphasized thedigital divide at social, regional and business level“Andreu Vilamitjana, CEO of Cisco Spain, highlights in a statement from the company.

