“I am a man of principle, I will not be in the government if the people do not support me,” said the president.

“We have to continue fighting to save lives and to live in a better society, that is why despite the sorrows we have to go forward and continue with the transformation of public life in Mexico because the plague that has most damaged Mexico has It has been corruption and we must banish it, “said the president. Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Through a video that was uploaded to his YouTube account, he maintained that this is not understood by his adversaries and so They protest and want him to resign from the Presidency.

“Do not eat cravings, I established the rules myself because I am a man of principle, I will not be in the government if the people do not support meIf the people do not support me, I have already said it, as the corrido expresses it, the day that the people do not love me I will start to cry, but I will also retire. I cannot govern if I don’t have the support of the people, ”he said.

It may interest you: AMLO “offers” to “conservatives” to advance revocation of mandate by 2021 | Find out

This statement comes after Saturday, citizens of various cities in the country mobilized in what they called “Horn against the federal government” to demand the resignation of López Obrador.

In caravans of cars to respect the Sana Distancia measure, the participants put up posters with slogans against the president such as “AMLO leave now”, “Get out AMLO” or “Quit now”. The protest was held in Cuernavaca, Querétaro, Acapulco, Aguascalientes, Puebla, Boca del Río, Guadalajara, Cancún, Ciudad Juárez, Mérida, Pachuca, Celaya, among others.

The president also maintained that a ruler without popular support “is like a dry leaf”, and that for this reason, his government must always have moral authority to have political authority.

It may interest you: This is the plan for the ‘new normal’; 31 entities still at ‘maximum risk’: López-Gatell

“Forcibly not, I am not an ambitious vulgar. I fight for principles, I fight for ideals and I am fighting because we are determined to transform our country, ”he said.

López Obrador recalled that next year elections will be held to renew Congress and that in those elections, people will be able to vote if they want conservatism, corruption and privileges to return.

“The people are free and I will always respect the popular mandate,” he said.

“And in 2022, as one of the organic intellectuals of the regime recalled, comes the revocation of the mandate. It is a reform that I promoted so that people are asked ‘do you want the president to continue or to resign’ because the people put in and the people take away, ”he said.

It may interest you: 2020: The Pandemic with José Ramón Cossío. The ‘new normal’ | Video

“If people say the president should resign, we’ll see you; if people say continue the president ends until 2024 because I am also a democrat and I am not a supporter of reelection, I am a supporter of effective suffrage, not reelection, ”he added.

The Chief Executive also reported that This Sunday is the last day of the National Day of Healthy Distance to face a coronavirus pandemic, and that tomorrow, Monday, June 21, a new normal.

“We are going to this fourth stage to face the coronavirus pandemic. Starting tomorrow, activities such as mining, the automotive industry and the construction industry are opened. That is why I am going to this tour to the southeast to give banderazos in the different sections where the Maya Train route will be built, “he stressed.

“This work, in addition to being so important for the economic reactivation of the southeast, will generate many jobs, this year around 80 thousand and next year we will reach 150 jobs. Nothing else this work will benefit Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Quintana Roo and Yucatan. To the southeast, which had lagged for decades ”, he concluded.