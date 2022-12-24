In 2022/23 NHL Season, the Top Five Paid NHL players will Each Get $11M+

Sports stars in many different sports make a lot of money. Some athletes can earn more in one week than others in a decade.

Although there are many, Soccer stars While they have made fortunes in Europe and the MLS, and are known for their ability to make a living as a result of what they can earn in wages/salaries, many athletes from North America are also making huge salaries in other sports.

While we all know there are people who make fortunes in the NFL, MLB and NBA, did you also know there was a substantial amount paid out to NHL players? Some players are capable of making millions, if not millions of dollars every time they hit the ice.

Who are the most highly-paid NHL players in the 2022/23 season, and why? Some names will be familiar and expected to appear on the list. Others may seem unjustified. Professional sports We all have different opinions.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the highest earners in this sport and detail the contracts that they currently have with their teams…

You can apply different metrics to the contract values in every NHL league

There are many ways to look at the NHL’s highest-earning players, given the variety of contract options available.

Shea Weber, for instance, is currently the highest-paid player in the league. The Montreal Canadiens’ star is on a $110 million deal. This is a contract he signed as a Nashville Predator in 2012 and is still in effect.

Nathan MacKinnon, the current Stanley Cup champion and Colorado Avalanche star, will remain at the top of that list. The current Stanley Cup champion and Colorado Avalanche star – the team who continue to top the list of Chances to retain the trophy this season at +400 and look uncatchable at the moment due to their ability to keep their core roster – was rewarded for his efforts in the offseason with an eight-year, $100.8 million contract!

Which NHL player is currently the most well-paid for the 2022/23 season

As we mentioned earlier, we only care about the NHL’s highest-paid players for this coming season. With MacKinnon being the 75th-best paid NHL player this season (his new deal doesn’t start until the 2023-24 season), there are many people to keep an eye on.

They are, however. Below is a list with the five top players.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers – Annual salary: $12.5 million Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers – Annual salary: $11.642 million Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs – Annual salary: $11.64 million Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks – Annual salary: $11.5 million Drew Doughty, Las Vegas Kings & John Tavares – Toronto Maple Leafs – Annual salary: $11 million

Many players are spending a lot of money in the NHL.

The article’s opening paragraph highlighted the fact that pro sports have become a lucrative business for the players.

The list above only highlights the top six highest-earning players in the NHL for the upcoming 2022/23 season, however it is important to note that there are a total of 14 individuals (as of writing) that are set to earn $10 million or more for their services in this year’s campaign. But even then, each of the 25 highest-paid NHL players will be earning over $9.5 million for their services this season, proving how lucrative these contracts can be.

Last Thoughts

The teams may hope that paying large sums for their players will bring them a lot of success.

It’ll be exciting to see the performance of the six mentioned players on the ice in the next 2022/23 NHL Season.