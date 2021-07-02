“In 2021, Kamaru Usman could defeat Georges St-Pierre”

Many times there has been talk of a possible Kamaru Usman vs. Georges St-Pierre in the UFC for the world welterweight championship. For example, at the beginning of the year the current monarch of the division said: «Of course I would like to fight him. I don’t want Georges for money or anything like that. I am a competitor. I love Georges because Georges was at the top. Georges can still do it. I see how you are training. Georges, i’m watching you«, It concluded.

For now, nothing indicates that this fight will take place but Khabib Nurmagomedov has something to say (via UFC Russia): «At this moment, I think Usman would win because it’s his best moment. When was GSP’s prime time? I think it was in 2009-2010. I think it would have been difficult for Usman to fight him then. I think St-Pierre was the best at the time. So 2021 and 2010 are different times and a different level of competition. It would be a mistake to compare them. It’s like thinking who would win: Mike Tyson or Muhammad Ali? No one knows and no one will ever know“Says Khabib.

Notice

The former UFC lightweight world champion believes that in a fight in 2021 Usman would be victorious while if it happened in 2009 or 2010 it would be St-Pierre. Of course it would be interesting if the two of you saw each other’s faces in the cage this year or in 2022. But again there is no information that suggests that there are conversations in that sense. In fact, Dana White has confirmed that the champion will soon have his rematch with Colby Covington.

Advertisement