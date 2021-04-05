In 2017 Xiaomi had 100 stores in China, today it already exceeds 5000

Xiaomi opens its 5,000th store in China, already with a new logo, and only in 3 and a half years.

Everytime that Xiaomi appears on the scene, the technological media tremble, and it is not for less after living just a few days ago the longest presentation that is remembered in the industry, with more than 5 hours of new products divided into two chapters –Part 1 and Part II– in which we could see the new Xiaomi logo, its intention to manufacture cars or its latest connected appliances, along with mobile phones and its first folding smartphone.

It is so complex to follow the news of the Chinese giant, that to put yourself in the context of such a huge growth it will be enough to confirm that the Haidian giant just opened its 5,000 store in China, when only three and a half years ago, at the end of 2017, it had only 100 stores and no plans yet to officially leave his native country.

Today it is no longer a secret that Xiaomi is probably the brand that moves the most media hype besides Apple, and with a new corporate image since last week from GizmoChina they informed us of the first store born with its new logo, and that also, coincidence or not, also celebrates the round number of 5,000 own stores only in China.

Everything in Xiaomi sounds like a record, and the fact is that the Chinese giant, which boasted 1,000 stores in China in December, has just announced the opening of its 5,000th Mi Home in the city of Shenyang, also releasing the new company logo … They have opened more than 4,000 stores since January!

These are all the official Xiaomi stores in Spain

The store is located in Shenyang city, and obviously marks a landmark egg for a Xiaomi that never tires of growing, already showing in this store its new ‘Alive’ image and its new products, including the Mi 11 Pro, the Mi 11 Ultra and the Redmi K40 that have just been officially presented on the market.

They say from Xiaomi that the boost to its network of stores since 2015 has been the turning point for the company, bringing their products closer to fans and growing exponentially since then, something they want to celebrate with their customers by offering additional discounts on new openings how is.

Anyway wait, because here the data arrives that will leave you ojiplático, and is that Xiaomi’s escalation is as tremendous as that at the end of 2017 Xiaomi had 100 Mi Home stores in China, and planned to reach 200 in 2018. A few months later, in December 2020, they boasted of their 1,000 store , and in just 4 months they have opened 4,000 stores in China until the 5,000 that just opened in Shenyang.

How have they done it? Well, we’ll have to ask Lei Jun, because I’m still trying to explain to myself how they have managed to open more than 1,000 stores every month since January …

What Xiaomi to buy in 2021? Buying guide with the latest models

Related topics: Technology, Xiaomi

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all