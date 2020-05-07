The electric version of Mercedes 190E It was presented in 1990 in the innovation section of the Hannover Fair. With their 32 kW (44 hp) of total power, offered by two electric motors that moved each of the rear wheels, the 10 units of this car manufactured by Mercedes participated in a feasibility project of this technology organized by the German government. Assisted by a recharge network composed of points fed by solar panels, individuals and taxi drivers tested 60 electric vehicles from different manufacturers for their regular use. Despite the fact that one of the units covered 100,000 kilometers during the year that the test lasted, the autonomy, the useful life and the difficulty in recharging made Mercedes decide not continue with the development of this vehicle.

It can be considered that the “modern age” of electric mobility started approximately a decade ago, when, very timidly, they began to be commercialized the first series-produced models. However, a few years before, prior to the electrical revolution that is now turning the car industry around, some manufacturers were already experimenting with electric powertrains.

In 1990 Mercedes-Benz introduced an electric version of its D-segment luxury saloon, the 190E, the predecessor to the current C-Class, under the psychedelic name of Elektro 190E. A year later, at the 1991 Geneva Motor Show, a more modern and updated version appeared that still looked like a demonstration prototype of what the star brand was capable of creating with its technology.

I mean

In the engine compartment of the electric Mercedes 190E was not the engine, since they were located on the rear wheels.

The electric 190E was powered by two electric motors of 16 kW each (22 CV), each located on one of the rear wheels. To feed them, he used a battery of sodium chloride and nickel that turned out to be more functional than those of sodium sulfur, also tested in this prototype. Like current electric cars, Mercedes incorporated a regenerative braking system that recovered energy from braking to put it back into the battery.

In total, Mercedes manufactured 10 units They were sent to the island of Rügen, off the German Baltic Sea coast. There they were part of a government-funded test in which they participated 60 electric vehicles, between cars and vans, manufactured by different companies. To recharge their batteries, several recharging points that they fed only on the energy that various solar panels.

Some cars were delivered to several individuals for them to use in their daily routine, while others were used to cover taxi services. One of the units of the electric Mercedes 190E toured more than 100,000 kilometers during the year the test lasted.

The participants in the project highlighted the same drawbacks that potential buyers of an electric car find today. Poor autonomy, doubts about battery life, and poor recharging infrastructure were revealed as the biggest handicaps found by test participants. All this led Mercedes to at that time discard the development of this technology.

One of the units in the electric Mercedes 190E traveled 100,000 kilometers in one year.

Years later, Mercedes turned to Tesla for the development of its first electric car of the modern era. The Class B Electric Drive, later renamed the B250e, was an electric minivan that featured a 132 kW (179 hp) electric powertrain billed by the Californian manufacturer and a 28 kWh battery that offered 200 km of autonomy (NEDC). It was for sale in Spain between 2014 and 2017 at a price of more than 43,000 euros

Today, some of the engineers who worked on the development of the 190E Elektro in the 1990s “remain active in the development of the company’s electric vehicles and therefore participate in the latest projects.” In 2022, Mercedes-Benz will offer up to 10 fully electric models in its catalog, one in each segment of the range, which will be made up of 50 electrified variants. Its sales will represent approximately between 15 and 25% in 2025. Marketed from 2019, the Mercedes-Benz EQC is the first of the brand’s electric SUVs. Then comes the EQA, an electric compact based on the concept unveiled in Frankfurt in 2017. Its powertrain will be inherited by the EQB, a compact SUV derived from the new Mercedes GLB that will arrive in dealerships in 2021. They will be joined by the EQS, a high-end representative saloon and the EQV based on the current V-Class that will arrive in 2022 in three different lengths and with a flexible interior that can accommodate up to eight occupants.

.