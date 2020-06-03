Sinaloa.- There are 12 days left for Sinaloa, like 22 other entities, to approve its local law on archives, based on the General Law that governs the entire country.

According to data from the Federal Government’s General Archive of the Nation, as of June 2, 2020, only seven states have harmonized their laws; Two more have already approved them, but have not yet published them in their official newspapers.

Sinaloa is still in this process

In this framework, the State Commission for Access to Public Information of the State has worked intensively in the face of this legal reform, which is essential to consolidate transparency and accountability.

This through the holding of forums, conferences, internal and external trainings and the elaboration of analyzes to nurture decision-making on the part of legislators.

“The Archives Law will become the link to close the chain of transparency, cement and strengthen the legal bases for the treatment and development of these issues in Sinaloa, having citizens as the main beneficiaries,” said José Alfredo Beltrán Estrada.

The president commissioner of Ceaip considered it of primary importance that the Legislative Branch allocate sufficient resources to make this new law effective.

Since November 2019, Ceaip has collaborated closely with the 63 Legislature in preparing the opinion for the creation of the Archives Law for the State of Sinaloa.

Thus, in December last year the State Congress held an Open Parliament, at the request of the Ceaip Citizen Advisory Council, in which experts on the subject met to strengthen the draft law proposal.

And on February 24, 2020, the Ceaip jointly with the Advisory Council of this transparency body, delivered a document with observations on the draft decree in the process of being passed.

The document proposes improvements for the adequacy of this regulatory framework, addressing the current needs of the subject in the state.

Commissioner Rosa del Carmen Lizárraga and the President of the Advisory Council of Ceaip, Jaime Félix Pico, delivered the observations to Aída Inzunza Cázarez, head of the Directorate of Legal Affairs and Legislative Process of said Power.

The proposal proposes the extension of deadlines for the creation of different figures such as the General Archive of the State, of the Institutional Systems of the Obliged Subjects that are in charge of carrying out these works, as well as in the elaboration of control instruments, training and implementation of an archival culture of public servants.

It was also suggested to carry out a diagnosis of the current situation of the archival function as a base instrument to start the work, this through a survey to be applied to those who will be obliged subjects of the law, among other approaches.

Also as part of the preparations for the new legislation, the Ceaip in conjunction with the Michoacán Institute for Transparency, Access to Public Information and Protection of Personal Data (Imaip) will hold a Workshop on

Archives on June 15, 17 and 19 at 10:00 a.m. on the Zoom video conferencing platform.

The workshop will be taught by Master Areli Navarrete, Imaip Commissioner and Coordinator of the Archives and Document Management Commission of the National Transparency System.

To register for the workshop, interested parties can send an email to registries@ceaipsinaloa.org.mx, including the name of the institution, the name of the participant and their position.

