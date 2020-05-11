Many of the writings that come down to us centuries ago are full of fanciful references, so it is sometimes difficult to separate the facts from pure invention. The chronicles of the year 1,110 assure that the Moon disappeared from the sky for months. Historians have not given much credit to this claim … until now. Paleoclimatologists have confirmed that the strange phenomenon happened, and they also know why.

The study of ice sheets on glaciers it is revolutionizing history. In recent years it has been discovered that glaciers are a real time capsule, which stretches thousands of years in our past. Ice traps substances in the air, which fall to the ground with snowfall. In glacier areas, snowfalls often occur at regular intervals, creating different layers of ice, similar to the rings of tree trunks.

Drilling a hole several meters deep in a glacier and extracting a tube of ice, one can know what happened hundreds, even thousands of years ago, by examining the different layers deposited on the ice.

Thanks to more than 30 years of observations from NASA’s Earth Observatory, we can see with our own eyes how a glacier dies. And it’s heartbreaking.

Chronicles of the year 1,110 assure that that year a lunar eclipse took place where “the Moon disappeared completely”. In an eclipse the Moon hides, but continues to shine. Other unrelated accounts speak of poor harvests and disease. And that year’s tree rings are thinner, indicating it got colder. Are all these phenomena related?

Studying the ice sheets of a glacier, paleoclimatologist Sébastien Guillet of the University of Geneva has discovered that in the year 1,110 abundant sulfur deposits are observed, which have not appreciated for more than 1,000 years. This indicates that what happened is that the eruption of a supervolcano filled the stratosphere with sulfurous gases that hid the Moon. And depending on the amount of deposits, the phenomenon could have lasted months.

But we still don’t know which volcano could have caused such an eruption. It is known, by the same method of glacial ice, that the Icelandic Hekla volcano produced an eruption with these characteristics in the year 1104. They are six years apart, but curiously a few months ago the measurement cycles of the glacier layers were adjusted 7 years, so that this eruption would approach the year 1,110.

Another option is the Japanese Mount Asama volcano, which also produced a series of continuous eruptions from the year 1108.

We have gone through all the Netflix productions and we have found six productions about this type of disaster. Make yourself comfortable, but not much that can happen …

We still don’t know for sure, but the important thing about the news is the vast amount of information historians are extracting from glaciers. It is known, for example, when the great pandemics of the Middle Ages ended because glaciers collect samples of silver in the air: a sign that the silver with which the coins were created was melting again, indicating a resumption of the economy.

[Fuente: Science Alert]