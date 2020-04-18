Extensive region in which around 2 million people live, in the west of the city, becomes the epicenter of the pandemic in the capital of Rio

An important part of Rio, which is home to populous neighborhoods such as Bangu, Campo Grande and Santa Cruz, among others, in the west of the city, has experienced a very rapid growth in cases of contamination by covid-19 in the last 11 days. It jumped from 67 infected to 313 – an increase of 467% in the period. The region is home to many favelas and only a small proportion of its residents are able to maintain a regular standard of living.

Bangu shopping center, a neighborhood where the incidence of covid-19 has increased significantly

The area in question covers 21 neighborhoods. Eleven days ago, none of them were among the places with a significant number of people infected by covid-19, according to data from the city hall. Santa Cruz, for example, only registered a resident with the disease on April 7. Now there are 21.

Another disproportionate leap took place in Campo Grande, where more than 300,000 people live. He had nine confirmations of covid-19 on the 7th. He arrived on the 17th with 79 diagnosed cases. Bangu, in the same period, jumped from 15 to 55.

Bangu, Campo Grande and Santa Cruz are the most representative of the 21 neighborhoods in the poorest part of the west – in contrast to Barra da Tijuca, Recreio and the Jacarepaguá region, also in the same area, where there is a greater concentration of families with good conditions of life.

In order to have an idea of ​​this growing wave of the coronavirus, spreading rapidly through the poorest regions of Rio, one can compare what was the increase in cases, in the same period, in the south zone of Rio – considering the five neighborhoods there with more incidence of covid-19 – Copacabana, Leblon, Botafogo, Ipanema and Flamengo.

From April 7 to April 17, these sites increased from 363 to 526 infected, an increase of 45% in new cases.

