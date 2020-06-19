Hospitals, 10 years abandoned, rehabilitated. It will double the enrollment of medical students, it will be 20 thousand. The 50 thousand hired for Health, remain

AMLO thanks Sedena

Regeneration, June 17, 2020. AMLO thanked the National Defense for the delivery of 32 hospitals in 100 days, which were abandoned by the previous administrations. Likewise, he reiterated that the 50 thousand hired by Health due to a pandemic remain at their posts.

In addition, the president indicated that it will double the enrollment of medical students, which will increase from 10,000 to 20,000 students.

Likewise, He recalled that a plan will be launched for the 30,000 scholarships for medical specialization studies abroad.

The achievements

“… for Insabi alone, 32 hospitals were completed in a little more than three months, of which only five are about to start operating, 32 hospitals in 100 days”, he explained.

This, due to the work of military engineers, some hospitals rehabilitated, as the general said here, «they had been in the construction process for 10 years, they were abandoned and they were finished, they were equipped, personnel were trained », precise.

The achievements

For this, AMLO extended his thanks to the military doctors, «the same applies to all the health workers of the Ministry of Defense for the Ministry of the Navy ».

He explained that doctors, nurses were hired: “All this allowed us to have enough beds, with fans, with specialists to deal with the pandemic.”

The President expressed his sadness for the death of compatriots and underlined the efforts so that all the sick are cared for.

“It has been very sad what has happened, the loss of human lives, but we have done everything to save lives”, stated.

Attention for all

He said that a patient, a coronavirus patient has not remained without being attended, without a bed, without medical attention.

«…, It was achieved with the support of all and in this very special case due to the reinforcement that the participation of the Armed Forces meant. We will continue advancing ».

The President noted that the facilities used against Covid, duly cleaned, will be for the service to the population of Mexico.

Even He recalled that more equipment will be purchased once the presidential plane raffle is held.

«.., we will obtain more than two billion pesos and all that money will go to continue equipping hospitals, “he said.

The doctors stay

The same in the case of hiring medical personnel, that there are around 50 thousand workers in the health sector who have been hired.

“They were temporary contracts, but they are going to stay and work in the health sector,” he recalled, as he had previously announced.

Without rejection of medical students

And already the same, «Since September the program begins so that doctors who want to specialize are not rejected.

He added that he is going to “Double the enrollment of doctors who specialize in the country, from 10,000 to 20,000.”

Also, he said, The remaining 30 thousand will have scholarships to do their specialization abroad.

“It will not happen again, we face a pandemic and we do not have doctors, we do not have specialists. Health comes first, I want to make this clear, “he told reporters.

Business in Quintana Roo, the King Emeritus of Spain charged 105 million

Ghost company of Juan Carlos de Borbón collected 4.2 million euros of ‘moche’ through mediation for OHL in Playa del Carmen. Swiss Research

Bourbon business in Playa de Carmen, Mexico

Regeneration, June 17, 2020. Álvaro de Orleans confessed to the Swiss prosecutor, Yves Bertossa, that in 2009 a check for the amount of 4.2 million euros was deposited in the account of the Zagatka Foundation in Geneva from a professional commission for its intermediation in the sale of land in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

The “sale” went to the Spanish holding OHL.

The newspaper “OK” published the note and notes that investigators indicate that the 4.2 million could come from “a speculative ball that landed on one of Don Juan Carlos’s opaque accounts.”

This “through his figureheads, among whom was Álvaro de Orleans. The purpose of the interrogation was to clarify such suspicion“He points out.

Juan Carlos I received through Zagatka a commission of OHL 4.2 million for a project in Mexico.

The OK Daily Story

Álvaro de Orleans’s statement before the prosecutor Bertossa occurred on October 10, 2018, after the publication in OKDIARIO from Corinna Sayn Wittgenstein’s tapes.

These, in which the German princess indicated him as one of the figureheads of Juan Carlos I, along with Dante Canonica and Arturo Fasana.

Following the confessions of the former sentimental partner of the former monarch, the attorney decided to open secret proceedings P14783 / 2018 against the intermediaries of Juan Carlos I.

«OKDIARIO has had access to a copy of the first and, until now, Álvaro de Orleans’ last statement before Bertossa», is explained in the report.

He says that the relative of Don Juan Carlos only answers with ambiguities, “except when the Helvetian prosecutor puts the documents of the investigation on the table.”

The full story from the beginning

Journalist Manuel Cerdán relates that two months before his appearance, in August 2018, the Geneva judicial police had raided the offices of Canonica and Fasana.

In the events they were located documents that demonstrated the existence of a whole plot that was dedicated to providing opacity to the assets and accounts of Juan Carlos I abroad.

The key piece of the investigations It was a foundation named Zagatka, which had been established in Vaduz (Liechtenstein) 15 years ago.

The king emeritus

Álvaro de Orleans Borbón was listed as the first beneficiary, but the Swiss Prosecutor’s Office was convinced that the royal owner of the foundation was King emeritus.

This, explains Cerdán because «in whose bank account the alleged OHL check had been deposited ».

However, the constructor group, Through his Communication Department, he denied OKDIARIO any payment to the former monarch’s cousin.

The check

Álvaro de Orleans wrote a check for the amount of 4, 2 million euros in the account of the Zagatka Foundation for its intermediation in the sale of land in Playa del Carmen (Mexico) to the Spanish holding OHL.

Orleans explained his alleged participation in the Huarte operation in Playa del Carmen as follows:

“With regard to the aforementioned remuneration, it was produced as part of a real estate project in Mexico. I would like to point out that my participation in real estate matters in my professional career has been fortuitous, since in principle I have an Engineering background ».

Orleans only referred in his statement to “A Spanish company named Huarte”.

But Álvaro de Orleans clarified to the prosecutor that he came to acquire «some experience and credibility in the sector »as a result of their collaboration in a real estate operation with Andalusian government.

The dates of the ‘pitch’ do not add up

And the noble related to the Bourbon family struggled to explain to Bertossa his involvement in the Mexican operation:

“In the mid-90s I had knowledge of land for sale in Mexico, to be more exact in Playa del Carmen,” he says.

In his statement taken up by OK Diario it is stated that «These lands belonged to a Caribbean company, essentially Mexican, of which I do not remember the name. This company wanted to sell these lands and I thought that it was more interesting to exploit them ».

According to Orleans, he agreed with the vendors, based on his “vision of the project”, that “a part of the benefits obtained from the development of the land would be paid to him”.

Juan Carlos I’s cousin recognized Bertossa that the commission was paid in a check:

What was unusual was that I was paid very late. I deposited this remuneration in the account of the Zagatka Foundation at Credit Suisse «.

Bertossa asked him, while showing him the document with the income ofe the 4.2 million, if it was the remuneration in question, and Orleans replied: “Yes, this is it.”

Juan Carlos I expenses

Another account in the same Credit Suisse in Geneva, belonging to Zagatka, served Orleans to pay for Juan Carlos I’s private jet flights, as OKDIARIO could demonstrate.

In contracts with the British airline Air Partner Cousin Bourbon was listed as the owner, but the address of the document betrayed him: «Prince Álvaro J de ORLEANS-BORBÓN. La Zarzuela Palace. 28071. Madrid. Spain ». The real domicile of Juan Carlos I.

The Spanish nobleman with fiscal residence in Monaco paid, among others, the charter that led the King Emeritus to Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, in April 2016, in a Bombardier of the British company Air Partner, for which the cousin of Juan Carlos paid 125,000 euros.

When Álvaro de Orleans mentioned the real estate project in Playa del Carmen, in the Riviera Maya, could refer to Ciudad Mayakoba.

In other words, where OHL invested hundreds of millions of euros.

– “However, its land had been acquired by Huarte, before the merger, in the late 1970s”, indicates the investigative journalist.

“Therefore, there was no point in paying the check 30 years later,” he said.

The merger / absorption of Obrascón, which was acquired by Villar Mir in 1987, with Huarte and Lain occurred between 1998 and 1999.

Years later, through its subsidiary OHL México, The Spanish holding company carried out a spectacular IPO in the Mexican stock market.

The cousin of the King Emeritus, Álvaro de Orleans, declared to the Swiss prosecution that the operation occurred in the mid-1990s, between the presidencies of Carlos Salinas de Gortari and Ernesto Zedillo.

It was the time when the Spanish multinational It invested in the Mexican Caribbean, first with the construction of the Ciudad Mayakoba tourist complex and then with the absorption of the Huarte and Obrascón companies.

This, in a operation promoted by the then president and founder of OHL, Juan Miguel Villar Mir, today out of office and accused before multiple courts for corruption.

Among said charges There is the payment of illegal commissions to King Juan Carlos for the construction of the high-speed train to Mecca.