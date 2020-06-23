Eight Tabasco doctors and nurses took refuge in the refusal of the IMSS authorities to allow them to leave or change their area to a non-COVID

Health workers from various states of the country have presented shelters to be absent for fear of catching COVID-19Therefore, in some cases, they indicate that they do not have the necessary protection supplies and still others say they suffer from chronic degenerative diseases, which increases the risk of coronavirus.

At the cut of June 16 of the Ministry of Health, 32 thousand 388 health workers have infected with COVID-19, and 463 have died in Mexico.

The Ministry of Health reported in May that 53 percent of COVID-19 infected doctors are from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

Given this, eight Tabasco doctors and nurses they were protected by the refusal of the IMSS authorities to allow them to leave or change their area to a non-COVID.

Tabasco is the third state with the most cases of medical personnel infected with coronavirus, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Through the Fifth Judge of the District of Tabasco, the doctors and nurses obtained the protection that allows them to be absent from their work without facing legal responsibilities.

However, the IMSS delegation in Tabasco has requested that come to work, despite the protection, and justify their faults.

As for the people who had to retire to their home, we already have consequences, in that one of them has been required by the institute to appear, through an administrative act to justify the absences despite having been notified the day after. of the agreement that this suspension was issued, ”said Ricardo Pérez, attorney for the workers covered.

The Tabasco IMSS delegation indicated in an information card that after analyzing the legal scope of the license, it was found that the workers involved did not have the medical technical endorsement that indicates the existence of any condition that prevents them from carrying out their work activities and that the precautionary measure of the judge delimited their compliance in the event that justify the illness or the alleged vulnerability.

The IMSS refused to report on the number of shelters that health personnel have presented to absent themselves from work, since it indicates that it is reserved information for being judicial files.

In addition to Tabasco, appeals have been filed in Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Morelos, Baja California, Guanajuato and Veracruz.

With information from Televisa News