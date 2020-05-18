To prevent chains of contagion in the workplace when activities are restarted, the IMSS lists guidelines to advise companies, said Mauricio Hernández Ávila, director of Economic and Social Benefits of the Institute. Read: They prepare to reopen 256 locations

For the reopening, he said, companies must maintain the filters at the entrances and take the temperature of the employees, as well as apply symptom questionnaires.

He explained that they will make recommendations to the centers on ventilation of the spaces, physical separations, signs, sanitation and will recommend the use of face masks or masks and rotation of staff on shifts.

Read: WHO: Spraying disinfectants does not kill the coronavirus, affects health

Read: How to get help for undocumented immigrants in California

In addition, employees with chronic illnesses should go to the IMSS to assess if they are under control.

“We are asking these insured people to come with us before going to work or within the first month that they return, so that we can see their control, how they are and we can help them,” he said.

He affirmed that they will deliver to the companies a report on the number of disabilities due to respiratory illnesses granted to their employees during the last three years.

And, he added, if they detect that after the reactivation the number of these medical casualties increases, they will monitor that the work centers are complying with safety and hygiene measures.

In total, at the national level, Social Security has granted between January and April 168,165 disabilities due to respiratory illnesses and of these, 83,000 were issued until May 12 on suspicion of Covid, the official said.

Only between March and April, when the community transmission of Covid-19 began, the IMSS tripled the number of disabilities due to respiratory diseases compared to the same period of the previous two years.

.