IMSS will hold the first national week of social benefits

MEXICO CITY. The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), through the Directorate of Economic and Social Benefits, will carry out at the federal level the first annual broadcast of the National Week of Social Benefits 2021, with the aim of promoting, disseminating, repositioning and exercising the Right to Social Benefits of the institution in the population of all ages.

During this day that will take place from June 21 to 25, Social Security will generate awareness among people about the prevention of risks, diseases and accidents, in addition to contributing to the improvement of their quality of life through activities to promote the health, physical culture and sports, cultural development, training and technical training.

The First National Week of Social Benefits 2021 will be carried out based on the epidemiological traffic lights in force in each entity and in accordance with the New Normal, under the sanitary measures to avoid contagion by COVID-19.

Under the slogan “Take back your health and well-being, come and participate in the National Week of Social Benefits”, the IMSS will celebrate this event in 123 Social Security Centers (CSS) and 14 Sports Units (UD), and in community spaces, parks and public squares distributed in the country.

On this day, dance samples, talks and campaigns will be presented on various topics of health education: preparation of healthy foods, prevention of diseases and addictions, environment, active aging, physical, mental and social well-being in aspects related to sexuality and reproduction, among others.

Come closer and participate in the 1st. National Week of #PrestacionesSociales, from June 21 to 25. Get back to your health and well-being! pic.twitter.com/f8dcC3sHds – IMSS (@Tu_IMSS) June 19, 2021

In addition, there will be walks, open classes for physical activation, exhibitions, plays and other activities that take place within the IMSS within the field of Social Benefits insurance.

These actions will strengthen inter-institutional coordination in order to sensitize the population about the importance of self-care in health, as well as family integration to reinforce values, communication, and social support networks.

* jci