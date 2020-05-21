In order to support entrepreneurs during the economic crisis of COVID-19, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) allocated a dispersion of more than four thousand 779 million pesos through the Solidarity Credit to the Plabra program for entrepreneurs. The credits are for 191 thousand 181 micro business employers, registered with the institute, informed the general director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo. Read: Coronavirus Credits Dropper

The head of Social Security indicated that delivering these resources in less than a month for the benefit of workers and their families is the best way to deal with the economic impacts that the health emergency has generated.

He mentioned that 4,624 emails were sent this Tuesday to solve the problems in the credits that are pending to be deposited, in order to have direct contact with the entrepreneurs and continue the review of inconsistencies in the bank accounts of the applicants.

Zoe Robledo noted that in the past, loans were offered through the National Microentrepreneur Financing Program (Pronafim), which was done through intermediaries and with interest rates of 30 to 116 percent.

They were loans with very abusive interest rates, between 2001 and 2018 some 500,000 loans were delivered per year, this is an average of 45,000 per month, “he said.

He pointed out that in the event that there are business groups that are unable to have a bank account, there is a financial institution that supports the Federal Government so that this account does not mean one more procedure or a cost for them.

Credit to the Word for domestic workers and independent workers

On the other hand, the head of the IMSS indicated that as of Tuesday, May 19, 2,413 credit applications had been approved for domestic and independent workers affiliated with the IMSS.

