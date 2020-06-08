Given the health emergency in the country as a result of the coronavirus, many people have stopped going to offices, banks, even to receive medical attention from the IMSS if they do not consider it an emergency. Read Are you pregnant? Apply for your disability online with the IMSS

On the other hand, those who receive subsidy or temporary disability as a result of general illness, risk of work, maternity, etc., may be worried about having to go in person to public places where they would be at risk of contagion. To avoid this, payment can be requested online, it is completely free and here we will tell you how to do it.

The only thing you need for this procedure is to enter the IMSS page, with your CLABE account linked to your bank account with the use of your FIEL (Electronic Signature) and, in this way, you can request the disability allowance.

Read How to register or register in ISSSTE?

Read Disinfect these 7 everyday items against coronavirus

A very important point so that you can request the money from your subsidy or disability, is that you have duly registered your bank account so that you can transfer the resource. If you do not have it registered, then we give you the steps to follow.

First step: open an account in IMSS Digital

To do any procedure, you must first create an account in digital IMSS. If you don’t have it, you can do it from the desktop version.

Once the desktop version is open, select Create account.

Then capture your CURP and click Next.

Subsequently, enter your RFC with homoclave.

EYE: in this section you will need the data of your FAITHFUL or e-signature, which you can have in external memory or on your computer.

Enter or hide the path of your private key (or .key). You must ‘upload’ some data in the form, similar to uploading a photo file.

Once you have the data entered, click Authenticate. A section will be displayed with your most important information registered: Full name, date of birth, CURP, RFC, etc. Verify that it is correct.

If the information is correct, ratify it: click Actions and Finish process.

Later you will be redirected to a section of Terms and conditions. Read them and click OK.

It will ask you to fill out a small form again. Click Verify, and Accept.

Subsequently, your information will be processed. This may take several minutes.

How do I register my bank account online for temporary IMSS disability deposit?

Once you already have an account, you must enter IMSS digital and search for Validity Data;

Search for Actions and choose Register / Update CLABE account.

Later your preloaded information will be displayed.

Slide on the page and the sign No information in CLABE account will appear. Just click Update.

Now just select the bank to which your account belongs and enter CLABE.

Also enter a personal email.

Enter your phone number and review terms and conditions. Click on Next.

You will have to verify that the latest data captured is correct. If so, click Next and then Confirm.

A sign will appear stating that the information was recorded.

Do not forget to print the Acknowledgment of this procedure, which will also be sent to you by email.

You will find a section in which they indicate that the process has ended. And then you can log out.

Once this process is complete, if you become incapacitated for any reason, your account will receive the disability money, without the need to go to a branch to collect it.